Nice timing: Aguero hands out $85K worth of watches to Man City staff, raffles off $60K Range Rover before heading to Barcelona

Sergio Aguero may have left Manchester City but it has been revealed that the Argentine forward splashed the cash on some generous gifts before departing to join Barcelona.

Aguero, 32, was unveiled at the Camp Nou as a new Barcelona player on Monday, completing a move as a free agent after leaving Manchester City following a decade at the Premier League club.

During that time the Argentine sniper netted 260 goals across all competitions, making him City’s all-time top scorer as he helped the club to a haul of titles including five Premier League triumphs.

Aguero’s last memory at City was a painful one having fallen short in their Champions League final defeat to Chelsea in Porto at the weekend, but the forward has at least left smiles on the faces of the staff with his generosity.

According to the Athletic, Aguero bought every member of the club’s more than 60 first-team staff either Tag Heuer or Hublot watches, which retail at between £1,000 and over £8,000 ($1,400 and $11,300). That would amount to an outlay of at least £60,000 ($85,000), although in reality could be substantially higher.

The timepieces are engraved with the words “Gracias! Kun Aguero” and were not the only act of generosity from the star.

Sergio Aguero bought every member of #ManCity's staff at the CFA building either a Hublot or Tag Heuer watch, each engraved with the words "Gracias! Kun Aguero". [via @SamLee] pic.twitter.com/7NMoqaxMet — Man City Report (@cityreport_) June 1, 2021

Aguero is also said to have raffled off his new £40,000 ($57,000) Range Rover Evoque, which was won by a lucky kit man.

In addition, Aguero reportedly added a significant contribution to the cash pot which players hand over twice a year to their support staff.

Aguero joined Barcelona on a two-year contract, returning to Spain having played at Atletico Madrid before joining Manchester City in the summer of 2011.

A bona fide legend at City, Aguero famously scored the last-ditch goal that won them the Premier League title in his first season. He went on to plunder a total of 184 Premier League goals, including two on the final day of the season to take him past Wayne Rooney’s record for the most strikes for a single club.

City have already announced that Aguero will be immortalized in the form of statue outside their Etihad Stadium home.

At Barcelona, Aguero is expected to line up with longtime friend Lionel Messi, who has reportedly agreed a two-year offer to remain at the Nou Camp.

Aguero is believed to be on wages of €5 million a season at Barcelona, a reduction of more than 50% from what he was pocketing in the Premier League.