Coach Fabia hits back at Sanchez after split and accuses former UFC brawler of being ‘addict’ and ‘a**hole’ celebrity'

Fired oddball coach Joshua Fabia has spoken out on his split from former UFC star Diego Sanchez, who was released by the organization recently for the controversial figure's outbursts while criticized for a training video.

Coaching, managing and mentoring 'The Nightmare' for a two-year period until now, Fabia spoke out on the parting of ways and their relationship on "Behind the Scenes" with Summer Helene.

"Diego was definitely a celebrity," he began.

"He had some celebrity a**hole tendencies. He didn’t like tipping, and he did some weird stuff in front of me that you know, threw up some red flags.

"But over time, just talking to him, it kind of just seemed – like I said – the celebrity stuff," the School of Self-Awareness founder added.

"Things like, you get a divorce and you have a child, but you get a one-bedroom condo. Things just didn’t make sense to me, but I’m thinking, 'OK, he’s got his own plans. He knows what he’s gonna do. Maybe it’s just super temporary, like I don’t know.'

"And I’m wondering, why he’s driving around in a $3,000 Mercedes?," Fabia went on.

"Just questions that throw up flags, but I’m thinking, 'He’s telling me he’s frugal. He’s saving his money. OK.'

"From everything on the outside, as a trainer that’s seeing somebody three days a week – I mean, I moved him into the condo.

"I helped him in the divorce and this little moment and everything seemed pretty much the same as anybody else under these circumstances, to a certain degree," Fabia explained.

Fabia then went into heavy accusations by starting to say: "As I get to more information, as I’m with the lawyer and the lawyer talks to Diego and asks Diego about his education, and he starts talking about he was in special education."

"Holy sh*t. Huge red flags, man. This is not, at all, what anyone who perceived, and Diego is not anywhere near what anybody knows, man.

"And Diego has been an addict. He hasn’t told anybody for the past five months, I was his sponsor living with him, that I had to live there because he was broke and lost all his money and strung out on Kratom and alcohol and 30 other substances, that he has sexual abuse issues.

"No, he didn’t say any of that, man, and I’ve been holding up all this. I’ve been doing everything, and everybody’s coming at me."

Josh Fabia completely trashes Diego in his new interview.Highlights:-calls Diego a drug addict, says he’s addicted to alcohol and pills -says Diego was in special education and infers Diego is mentally incapable of making his own choices -tries to justify human punching bag — The MMA Dude™ (@philthemmadude) May 24, 2021

Playing the victim, Fabia also insists that it is he who has been exploited, and not the other way round as many in the UFC and its fans believed of his former union with Sanchez.

"I’ll put it out there, I’ll put out all the proof, I’ll put out all the videos, man," Fabia threatened.

"Diego has clearly been taking advantage of me for two years, as I have been fighting for him and putting myself on the line for him with zero benefit. I am the one getting death threats here," he signed off.

Sanchez listened to the advice of Conor McGregor, who told him to "ditch" Fabia just over a fortnight ago when widely-blasted training footage emerged from their camp.

In a video that was quickly taken down, an upside-down Sanchez took a string of unprotected head blows before later being seen blindfolded standing in a boxing ring as Fabia whipped him with a black belt.

"This is just madness! I’ll break this thing's nose in half," McGregor scathed.

"This not the move Diego, my bro."

"I've been with you the whole way, and still am. But this is not on. It was unfair treatment by commentary and fans on your last performance in my opinion, for sure," he admitted, in reference to the unanimous decision loss Sanchez suffered to Jake Matthews at UFC 253 in September 2020, which turned out to be his last appearance for the company thanks to Fabia's whackiness.

"But not on this guy, 0-0. Ditch [him]," McGregor recommended.

"I’m actually on the side of body hardening work also. Work the body etc," McGregor said.

"But doing it hanging upside down, and getting the dome of the head struck repeatedly, while covering vision, is preposterous!"

"Grab this guy by the ears and head butt him at his front door first thing [in the morning]," McGregor demanded.

"I watched the engagement with the broadcast team with an open minded judgement and an understanding that there was disrespectful comments made against you [at UFC 253]. You were right to pull this up.

"But the other guy took over the convo. Made it all about him. This is not his story, Diego. Box his nose in and ditch him," McGregor finished his rant.

Fabia attempted to goad the Irishman by uploading a photo of Sanchez with McGregor's former octagon nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Yet in the same week, Sanchez had voiced concerns that the UFC would have him killed on Sirius XM's MMA Today show after he was released by the championship.

"I’m going to tell you guys frankly right now, I’m fearful for my motherf*cking life," Sanchez confessed.

"I’m fearful that this company, this billion-dollar company monopoly, worldwide, is going to come after me. Something might happen to me in two years. Maybe in a couple of years.

Diego Sanchez sends a message to Dana White pic.twitter.com/pUlKStqdEA — ℙ𝕒𝕦𝕝𝕚 ♤ (@AyyItsPauli) May 5, 2021

"Maybe I wreck my truck. Maybe, ‘Oh, Diego overdosed, some suicide sh*t.’ I don’t know. But I would not put anything past the level of evil that is within this corporation.

"If I was to expose some of the stuff that I know about, [I could], because I’ve been in this motherf*cker longer than anybody else, and been the only one that survived the b*tch, that went through the dark tunnel and came out the other side," he menaced.

Until he does that, however, Sanchez might be better off firing back at Fabia's badmouthing beforehand.

Sanchez vs Fabia. McGregor Sports and Entertainment. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 23, 2021

Many would like to see the feud settled in the octagon instead, though, with 'Notorious' demanding a bout promoted by 'McGregor Sports and Entertainment'.