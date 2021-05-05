‘I’m fearful for my motherf*cking life’: MMA veteran Diego Sanchez fears ‘evil’ UFC are out to MURDER him

Former UFC title contender Diego Sanchez says that he fears for his life amid a a furious fracas with the fight league – and he says that the UFC could conspire to murder him for continuing to speak out against them.

The first ever winner of the UFC's 'The Ultimate Fighter' reality series, Sanchez was issued with his release from the organization just days out from a scheduled fight with fellow veteran Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone .

According to reports, the UFC opted to part ways with the 39-year-old after becoming concerned at his failure to adequately respond to concerns about his physical and mental health, as well as fears that Sanchez's trainer and mentor, Joshua Fabia, whom Dana White referred to as a "f*cking nutjob", was having a negative influence on the mixed martial arts veteran.

Sanchez didn't do very much to allay concerns about his well-being during a Tuesday appearance on Sirius XM's MMA Today show, as he accused the UFC of conspiring against him – and even spoke of his concerns that the world's leading mixed martial arts promotion might kill him due to his outspoken stance.

"I’m going to tell you guys frankly right now, I’m fearful for my motherf*cking life," Sanchez admitted.

"I’m fearful that this company, this billion-dollar company monopoly, worldwide, is going to come after me. Something might happen to me in two years. Maybe in a couple of years. Maybe I wreck my truck. Maybe, ‘Oh, Diego overdosed, some suicide sh*t.’ I don’t know. But I would not put anything past the level of evil that is within this corporation.

"If I was to expose some of the stuff that I know about, [I could] because I’ve been in this motherf*cker longer than anybody else, and been the only one that survived the b*tch, that went through the dark tunnel and came out the other side," he added.

Diego Sanchez sends a message to Dana White pic.twitter.com/pUlKStqdEA — ℙ𝕒𝕦𝕝𝕚 ♤ (@AyyItsPauli) May 5, 2021

Yeah, that’s sad...I remember in weigh in. We were on same card when I beat Tito. Diego came up to me and said your jacket with star symbol is devil. Take it off! At first I thought he was joking but he seem serious. I don’t know what to say at that point. — Matt Hamill (@HamillHammer) May 5, 2021

Whatever he is going trough, I truly hope it gets better. — Faizan Amash Ali (@FaizanBadGuyAli) May 5, 2021

Sanchez continued to explain that he believes the UFC manipulate social media – he said that the UFC have instituted a campaign to allow only negative messaging about himself and Fabia to appear online – and believes that pulling back the curtain on this pratice could lead to his life being endangered.

Sanchez has long been considered one of the sport's more unique characters since being introduced to the world via 'The Ultimate Fighter' in 2005, but his association with Fabia – whom many within the sport view as a charlatan – has led to concerns, echoed by Dana White, that Sanchez is being taken advantage of.

He also revealed that he and Fabia have been recording every interaction they have had with the UFC for the past two years – including one clip that surfaced showing Fabia engaging in an argument with UFC commentator Paul Felder for which Fabia was subsequently slammed in the media.

Sanchez, though, says this was a necessary step due to how he has been treated in his career by the UFC.

"All you people don’t get it,” Sanchez said. "And I’m going to say this. Dana, what’s up Dana? I tried for two years to get a meeting with you. Oh, sh*t, I was the first Ultimate Fighter. Didn’t that show do something for the company when it was $60 million in debt. And you can’t meet with your boy?

"I’ve put 60, 70 hours in the UFC Performance Institute just to try to get a meeting with you Dana, but you won’t meet with me, because you won’t hear what I have to say? You don’t want to talk with my batsh*t crazy manager? Why, because he might bring some awareness to what you’re hiding in the dark?

"I’m still open to meet with you, Dana. Be a f*cking man. Be a real f*cking boss when I’ve bled, I’ve sweat, I’ve f*cking cried for this f*cking company. I’ve sacrificed more than you will ever know, and you can’t have 45 minutes?"