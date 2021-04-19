‘F*ck the Super League’: Pop star Louis Tomlinson slams ‘greedy f*ckers at the top’ over shock plans for football breakaway league

One Direction's Louis Tomlinson has thrown his weight behind the fan fury at the proposed European Super League mutiny, telling his Twitter following of nearly 36 million that the plans have come from "greedy f*ckers at the top."

While it is unlikely that Tomlinson's beloved lower-league Doncaster Rovers will compete at the top level of European football anytime soon, that hasn't stopped the multiple award-winning musician from expressing his solidarity with critics who say the plans will drive a wedge into the landscape of football as we know it.

Fans across Europe have formed a united front in opposition to the move, with protests taking place outside of Manchester United's Old Trafford and at Leeds' Elland Road, where one of the six English signatories, Liverpool, play this evening.

And the theme is a common one: this is a cash-grab which comes at the expense of the fans and the fans alone.

"F*ck the Super League and the greedy f*ckers at the top," wrote Tomlinson online, perhaps using the type of language the more youthful element of his fanbase might not be accustomed to hearing.

Tomlinson, though, is not alone. Aside from the legions of football supporters who have castigated their own teams for even contemplating the proposal, the move has also been met with criticism from practically every quarter.

In the UK, prime minister Boris Johnson has vowed to do everything in his power to stop the plan from proceeding, while Prince William, the current president of the English Football Association, has also made known his stance.

Now, more than ever, we must protect the entire football community – from the top level to the grassroots – and the values of competition and fairness at its core.I share the concerns of fans about the proposed Super League and the damage it risks causing to the game we love. W — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 19, 2021

"Now, more than ever, we must protect the entire football community – from the top level to the grassroots – and the values of competition and fairness at its core," tweeted the second in line to the British throne, who is an avid supporter of Aston Villa.

"I share the concerns of fans about the proposed Super League and the damage it risks causing to the game we love."