Shocking footage shows blood-soaked ex-Inter Milan star Guarin in arrest & police clash after allegedly assaulting parents (VIDEO)

Stunning footage has been released which appears to show blood-soaked former Inter Milan player Fredy Guarin clashing with police while being is arrested for allegedly assaulting his parents in his native Colombia.

Guarin, 34, is seen in the footage, originally released by BluRadio Colombia, being dragged by police from a house in Envigado, which is situated in the north-west of the South American country.

Authorities were called after the 57-cap international allegedly assaulted his father and other members of his family, according to local publication El Pais.

Alarming footage of the incident shows Guarin covered in blood as he is forcibly removed from a garage said to belong to his parents, although it isn't immediately clear if the blood is Guarin's or someone else's.

Freddy guarin pic.twitter.com/OGuLQhFHcE — APOYO AL PACTO HISTÓRICO (@carrykan7) April 1, 2021

Como termina la vida de un gran jugador, las drogas y el alcohol destruyen al ser humano.La inestabilidad en el hogar y malas compañías llevan al abismo.Triste final le espera a Fredy Guarin, ojalá sus amigos del fútbol le den la mano y lo saquen de su perdición. pic.twitter.com/aZknfEa4k5 — Roberto Ortiz 🕯 (@robertoortizu) April 1, 2021

A second video, which was apparently recorded a short time later, shows Guarin again clashing with police outside of Medellin medical facility while the midfielder – who currently plays for Colombian side Millonarios – aggressively demands not to be filmed.

Another local outlet, Semana, reported that Guarin was said to be "under the influence of substances" when police initially received the domestic disturbance complaint.

"He physically attacked his parents, who asked for him be taken away by the police," general Jorge Vargas is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"When the police arrived, they found personal injuries had occurred inside a house where the son was involved in a fight with his parents."

sad to see this, inter legend — erpethoughts (@erpeeeeeh) April 2, 2021

Oh. I hope Freddy Guarin and his family sort out their differences. This is clearly beyond football — Tolu E. (@tolusantz) April 2, 2021

He’s covered in blood to the extent that he’s leaving bloody footprints…this doesn’t look good — Bayern Fan (The Normal One) (@Bayern_1021) April 2, 2021

Guarin is also understood to have attacked police and medics during the violent episode.

The worrying incident comes just days after Guarin was reported to have asked Millonarios for a leave of absence for "personal reasons". The club have pledged to support the player and assist him in getting any help he may require.

"Millonarios FC sadly regrets the events that occurred today with Fredy Guarin," the club said in a statement. "We send all of our support to his family.

"We will be by his side so that he receives the professional help that he needs at this critical moment. He has given much to Colombian football and we will always appreciate his love for Millonarios. Our strength to Fredy."

In addition to Inter Milan, Guarin has also represented the likes of St. Etienne and Porto – where he won three league titles – before moving to China in 2016 to represent Shanghai Shenua.

He subsequently spent a short stint in Brazil with Vasco de Gama before settling with Millonarios on December 31.