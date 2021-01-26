Mask row allegedly led to arrest of rapper Trey Songz after star ‘placed police officer in headlock’ at NFL game (VIDEO)

Details have emerged about the arrest of rapper Trey Songz at Sunday's AFC Championship game after it was claimed that the singer punched a police officer and put him in a headlock after being asked to wear a protective mask.

The incident occurred at the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills to determine the AFC's representative in next month's Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Just a few thousand fans were permitted entry to the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium in accordance with Covid-19 restrictions - but Songz, 36, is said to have drawn the ire of the stadium's security staff after refusing to wear a facemask, which was part of the conditions of entry.

Trey Songz arrested for assaulting an officer at a Kansas City Chiefs’ game https://t.co/WbUkQGTKQNpic.twitter.com/9tS2PuIR3m — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 25, 2021

"During last night’s AFC Championship game, fans complained that a man was not following the Arrowhead fans’ code of conduct or the mandates of the Kansas City Missouri Health Department," the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement Monday.

"The man was not receptive and refused to comply with Arrowhead security. Security then asked him to leave. He refused to leave."

Regarding arrest at last night's AFC Championship Game: pic.twitter.com/gMQ10ACXA8 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) January 25, 2021

The statement continues, saying that Songz refused lawful orders to adhere to the the stadium's health and safety protocols and was advised that he would be arrested for trespassing if he continued to defy officers' requests.

"At that point, they requested law enforcement assistance in ejecting him from the stadium. Officers advised the man that if he did not leave, he would be arrested for trespassing. He still refused to comply, at which point officers told him he was under arrest," the statement continued.

It was at this point, police say, that Songz punched a nearby officer and placed him in a headlock - with the incident being captured on another police officer's body camera.

He was subsequently detained by authorities and released Monday, where he took to Instagram to laud the Chiefs' performance as they advanced to their second Super Bowl in succession.

Last October, Songz revealed that he had contracted Covid-19 and pleaded with his fans to wear masks and obey public health guidelines.

No further charges have yet been made against Songz, but the Kansas City Police Department has referred the case to the Jackson County Prosecutor for further review.

As for the game, and despite missing the end, Songz will have been pleased with his team's performance as Patrick Mahomes guides the team to their second-straight NFL Championship game with a 38-24 win against the AFC East champion Bills.