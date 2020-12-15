‘Delegates will be inspired by what they see’: SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Russia to have new creative element

The SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit, set to take place in the Russian city of Ekaterinburg in May, will incorporate sport and arts activities, creating a new platform called the ArtAccord within the event’s framework.

The inaugural ArtAccord is aimed at showcasing artworks by renowned Russian artists, who will be given an opportunity to enlarge their audience during the international summit.

“ArtAccord will provide a platform for some of Russia’s most engaging artists to reach a wider audience through the international sporting community. We believe delegates will be inspired by what they see and experience during this innovative new part of the SportAccord 2021 program in Ekaterinburg,” said Vasily Kozlov, the region’s minister of international economic relations.

The launch of ArtAccord is set to continue a fine tradition of interlacing sport with arts, as has been done at previous editions of the World Sport & Business Summit in Russia. In 2013, guests of the summit were granted a private visit to the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, while SportAccord 2015 in Sochi featured an art gallery exhibition of famous contemporary Russian artist Tuman Zhumabaev.

“We have always been keen to showcase local artistic and cultural offerings at the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit, providing delegates with an insight into the fabric of our host cities, regions and countries,” said SportAccord Managing Director Nis Hatt.

SportAccord is a major event which brings together international sports federations and organizations, and leaders of the global sports community.

More than 2,000 delegates representing sports federations and organizations, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC), are expected to attend the summit in Ekaterinburg at the end of May.