 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'Send a selfie': Premier League ace Ceballos MOCKED as he denies being FLOORED by teammate in bloody training ground spat

19 Nov, 2020 19:03
Get short URL
'Send a selfie': Premier League ace Ceballos MOCKED as he denies being FLOORED by teammate in bloody training ground spat
Arsenal stars David Luiz (left) and Dani Ceballos reportedly fought at training © Action Images via Reuters | © David Klein / Reuters
Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has produced an unconvincing response to a report of an alleged training ground bust-up with teammate David Luiz, telling his Twitter following of more than 632,000 that the incident was made up.

In a testing week for the Gunners, Brazil defender Luiz is said to have taken exception to a challenge from Ceballos in a training session after their side's 3-0 home defeat to Aston Villa, dropping him to the turf and drawing blood from his nose.

According to widely-trusted reporter David Ornstein, teammates and staff broke up the fight before the disgraced pair were sent home for three days as training continued in their absence.

Ceballos, who did not have any visible scars when he posed on Instagram with girlfriend María Sánchez del Moral earlier this week, refuted the report by simply writing: "FAKE".

Ex-Real Madrid playmaker Ceballos and Luiz, who signed for Arsenal from Chelsea last year, were taking part in the session alongside squad members who had not been called up for international fixtures during the week.

Arsenal have already been forced to contend with a number of unexpected concerns over the break from Premier League action, including star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having to sleep at an airport due to a travel hitch with Gabon.

New signing Willian was also discovered to have taken an apparently unauthorized trip to Dubai, with reports suggesting that the winger's exotic holiday is being internally investigated by the club.

Ceballos and Luiz are thought to have apologized to the squad and been left to discuss the situation upon their return to training, with Ornstein adding that the 2018 Champions League winner had been involved in a more minor altercation with forward Eddie Nketiah earlier this season.

Fans produced memes likening Luiz to one of his lookalikes, The Simpsons character Sideshow Bob, and cheekily asked Ceballos to prove the incident had not happened by providing a current selfie.

When an Arsenal fan account claimed Ornstein was "desperate", the vastly-followed journalist replied: "Absolutely not."

The report and some Arsenal fans suggested that flared tempers at the training ground were a positive sign, demonstrating some of the passion that the likes of top earner Mesut Ozil, who has not appeared for the club this season, have been accused of lacking.

"[Conor] McGregor against [Dustin] Poirier is boring," joked one account, referring to the UFC fight that had been officially confirmed hours before news of the dust-up broke.

"Give the people what they want: Luiz against Ceballos."

Also on rt.com 'We know the real reason': Fans claim Mesut Ozil dropped for social justice comments as star hits out at Arsenal over squad snub
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies