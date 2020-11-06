'They only HELP me': 'Striptease' Russian skating champ Tuktamysheva claims her breasts BOOSTED her rise to stardom on world stage

World and European single skating champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva has dismissed a suggestion by a fan that her breasts could have bothered her during her remarkable career, explaining that her cleavage has aided her huge success.

Tuktamysheva is known for interspersing her shots from the ice with glamorous portraits in revealing outfits on Instagram, where the 23-year-old has amassed more than 192,000 followers.

During a question-and-answer session with some of her vast audience on the platform, the 2015 double champion was asked whether her breasts are a hindrance to her incredible feats on the ice.

"My chest only helps me," she replied, hinting at her taste for glitzy, revealing costumes that have included a plunging outfit as part of a 'striptease' routine accompanied by Britney Spears hit 'Toxic'.

Tuktamysheva fended off criticism earlier this year after performing the risque dance at tennis event the WTA St. Petersburg Open.

While some accused the Russian of starting what became known as the "undressing" trend, she argued that her approach raised the popularity of her sport.

An outspoken supporter of female empowerment, Tuktamysheva was backed by admirers including 2012 figure skating World Champion Carolina Kostner as she promoted her Empress clothing line for women earlier this week.

"I want every girl to be able to feel her uniqueness," she said, posing in a colorful hoodie with a crown on it.

"So that girls can be bolder and feel supported, enjoy the comfort and be on trend.

"[My] clothes are about quality, a comfortable fit and a design that will help make an impression."

The bronze medalist at last year's Grand Prix stages in China and the US seemed a little frustrated not to be able to celebrate Halloween with company at the weekend.

"Are parties on [Halloween] held in Russia at all?" she asked, accompanying her message with a photo of herself looking ready to head out.

"I would love to go if possible. And while there is no party, I will put on the mask of a normal person."