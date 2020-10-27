'We must be evil': FK Krasnodar coach says Russian side needs to show their NASTY SIDE to defeat Chelsea in Champions League clash

Ahead of KF Krasnodar's UEFA Champions League clash with Chelsea on Wednesday, the Russian club's English fitness coach John Phillips has called for his players to bring out the nastiness to defeat the Premier League side.

"Chelsea, like most English clubs, will be aggressive and fast," Phillips told the club's official website.

"It will be difficult, given the injuries we currently have. We have to fight and work hard. It is important not to be intimidated by a big name. Much depends on the mental state.

Phillips said he knows the level of ability within Chelsea's playing ranks, and admitted that his side needs to be wary of the skill and physical attributes of the Premier League side's players. But he stated that his team can counter that ability with intensity and aggression.

"What should The Bulls fear? Technical ability, speed and strength of performers. Individual skill of each of them," he continued.

"We have to be aggressive and focused throughout the playing time. We cannot drop out of the game, otherwise we will be punished.

"The character in this match will be decided by no less physical fitness, this is very important. You can't let them play out of respect. We must be evil."

Phillips also said Krasnodar's approach will have to be flexible enough to deal with the Premier League side's ever-changing formations.

"Much will depend on what kind of football Chelsea wants to play," he explained.

"The Blues change their formation and tactics quite often, playing differently against Southampton and Manchester United.

"Let's see how they start the match. If they run to our defense on the move, the game will be open. And this should play into our hands, since there will be opportunities for counter-attacks."

Krasnodar play host to Chelsea on Wednesday on Matchday 2 of the group stages of the competition.

The Bulls drew 1-1 with French side Rennes in their first match in Group E, which currently sits with all four clubs on one point after Seville and Chelsea shared a goalless draw in their Group E opener.