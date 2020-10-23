Super Bowl winner Dana Stubblefield sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for raping woman who posted babysitting ad

Former San Francisco 49ers defensive linesman Dana Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison on Thursday for raping a developmentally disabled woman in 2015.

The 49-year-old had been convicted on charges of rape by force using a firearm, oral copulation by force and false imprisonment, by a jury on July 27 after a nine-month trial.

Stubblefield contacted the woman, then 31, after she posted an ad on a babysitting website.

After conducting an interview with her at his home in Morgan Hill, California on April 9, 2015, he texted the woman asking her to return to the house so he could pay her for her time.

Prosecutors said that upon returning to his house, he handed her $80 before locking the door, carrying her to a bedroom - despite being repeatedly told she did not want to have sex - and raping her.

In a statement, Deputy District Attorney Tim McInerny said: “‘No’ meant nothing to this defendant. Based on his status, I think he was never held accountable for prior criminal behavior. Today, he was properly held accountable.”

Stubblefield played for the 49ers - with whom he won the Super Bowl in 1994 - Washington Football Team and the Oakland Raiders during his NFL career.