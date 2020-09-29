Ex-Premier League star to sue Kenyan socialite over 'false, fabricated and insulting' claims he paid her $6,500 for sex

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Victor Wanyama has announced he will take legal action after a video circulated online of a woman claiming he paid her 700,000 Kenyan shillings ($6,450) for a one-night stand.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the Kenyan national team captain, who now plays club football with Montreal Impact in MLS, said: “My attention has been drawn to a video circulating online containing false, fabricated and insulting allegations aimed at scandalizing my good name and reputation.

“I wish to distance myself completely from the contents of this defamatory video. The allegations made therein are a total fabrication and a figment of the maker’s imagination at best.

“I have never met any party in the video. I strongly condemn the actions of both the woman in the video and the publisher of the video Arthur Mandela via his Instagram account @Xtiandela for encouraging the disparagement of character of individuals based on false accusatory statements.”

Wanyama accused blogger Mandela – known as Xtian Dela – and the woman, a socialite named Shakila, of using the allegations to boost their online profiles.

He added the “malicious” allegations are “unacceptable” to him and his family, and as such he has “instructed my legal team to pursue all legal remedies available.”

Shakila, 19, made the claim that she had been paid for sex by several Kenyan celebrities, including Wanyama and rapper Khaligraph Jones, during an Instagram Live video with Mandela.

She subsequently issued an apology to Jones in an Instagram post, claiming she was under the influence of alcohol, but she asserted her other claims were true.

“Am being forced to do this public apology cause I damaged @khaligraph_jones public image by whatever that I said yesterday due to influence of alcohol and reverse psychology,” she said.

“Papa Jones am sorry. The rest mentioned were true and any claims raised will not be taken and dealt with personally.”

Wanyama joined Montreal in March and has since made 14 appearances for his new side.

The 29-year-old made the switch to MLS from the Premier League, having made 97 appearances apiece in all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton.