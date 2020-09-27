WATCH: American football player almost KOs coach after headbutting him with helmet on

A college football coach was almost knocked out by a headbutt from one of his own players during an over-zealous celebration at a match on Saturday.

While headbutt celebrations have become commonplace in the National Football League and College Football, normally both parties have their grey matters protected by a polycarbonate shield.

This, unfortunately, was not the case when an Army Black Knights lineman mistakenly misread his coach’s attempt for a man hug after his team’s first down against the Cincinnati Bearcats, and planted a “love tap” squarely on his noggin.

Football coaches shouldn't headbutt players wearing helmets. pic.twitter.com/HzDZDIQBrH — Steve Fuller (@fullsteve) September 26, 2020

Mike Vita, the Army fullbacks coach, was sent stumbling backwards, holding his forehead, while his concerned player, Mike Johnson, at least showed some remorse for his gung-ho gesture.

It certainly appears American football can be hazardous for one’s brain cells on and off the field!

Fans took to Twitter after watching the bizarre moment.

One wrote: “Football coaches shouldn’t head-butt players wearing helmets.”

Another pointed out: “#59 out here trying to give his coach a concussion.”