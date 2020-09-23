Timo Werner admits to second-guessing his transfer to Chelsea after their Champions League thumping by Bayern Munich

German goal machine Timo Werner says that he would be lying if he didn't have second thoughts about sealing his big money transfer to Chelsea after watching Frank Lampard's team struggle in the Champions League against Bayern.

Chelsea secured the signing of Werner from RB Leipzig at the start of the summer after the Londoners paid the buyout clause in the German international's transfer, beating the likes of Liverpool to the signing of the player described by many as among the best young forwards in the world.

However, Werner admits that he questioned his move to the English capital after watching last season's Champions League two-legged tie between Chelsea and Bundesliga powerhouses Bayern Munich.

The German champions beat Lampard's men 7-1 on aggregate across two games, with the 3-0 reverse at Stamford Bridge in February followed by a 4-1 defeat in Munich several months later once European football resumed following its coronavirus hiatus - and the nature of the losses, Werner admits, played on his mind ahead of his debut season in the English Premier League.

"I would be lying if I said it wasn't like that," Werner told German publication Bild when asked if the Munich ties made him reconsider his decision to move to Chelsea.

"The 3-0 home defeat of Chelsea in the first leg against Bayern hadn't exactly spoken in favor of going to London.

"I have to say that openly, because with Leipzig we always played very good and close games against Bayern."

However, Werner also stated that he was impressed by Chelsea's resolve as they finished the season in the Champions League positions.

"By showing Chelsea the weak points, the club was able to work on the pieces of the puzzle in order to catch up with the future Champions League winners Bayern," he said.

"That's what Chelsea did."

Werner was part of an influx of new talent to Stamford Bridge bankrolled by owner Roman Abramovich.

His international teammate Kai Havertz also joined from Bayer Leverkusen, while Hakim Ziyech was imported from Ajax and defensive reinforcements arrived in the shape of ex-PSG man Thiago Silva and Leicester City's Ben Chilwell.

Werner has played in Chelsea's two Premier League games so far this campaign against Brighton and Liverpool but has yet to register his first goal for his new team.

He will have another opportunity to break his duck when Chelsea take on Championship side Barnsley in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.