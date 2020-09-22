 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Keeper competition: Chelsea close in on Edouard Mendy signing as boss Frank Lampard reveals player is undergoing Blues medical

22 Sep, 2020 15:14
Get short URL
Keeper competition: Chelsea close in on Edouard Mendy signing as boss Frank Lampard reveals player is undergoing Blues medical
Stopper signing: Edouard Mendy is expected to complete his move to Chelsea © Reuters
Chelsea's goalkeeping woes may be about to be addressed, with Roman Abramovich's London club set to complete the signing of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as the player undergoes a medical at Stamford Bridge.

The news was confirmed by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard during a press conference on Tuesday, where he confirmed Mendy's arrival in London ahead of a transfer from French Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Chelsea have acted swiftly to address the goalkeeping position after their first-choice keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, started the season in shaky form. Most recently, the Spanish stopper gifted Liverpool's second goal to the Anfield side in their match on Sunday.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's League Cup game against Championship side Barnsley on Wednesday, Lampard said the signing of Mendy would help create competition at the goalkeeper position and ensure that they are stronger between the sticks as the season progresses.

Also on rt.com 'Worst keeper I've ever seen in the Premier League': Chelsea fans demand immediate Kepa exit after latest calamity vs Liverpool

"With Mendy coming in, it's more competition, so every reaction will have to be positive around that for Kepa and for Mendy to push to try and play in this team," he said.

"He (Mendy) is having a medical as we speak. As far as I'm aware, as long as he passes his tests before he travels, he will be tested with us on Thursday collectively as a team and if that is negative then he will be available to play."

Lampard also revealed his newly-signed defenders Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell could make their Blues debuts on Wednesday, with backup goalkeeper Willy Cabellero set to start in goal.

"Thiago Silva is in the squad for tomorrow. He's getting fit so I'll make a decision on how many minutes he may get during the game depending on what's best for him," he said.

"Ben Chilwell is also in the squad, while Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are getting closer as well."

Also on rt.com Leaked FinCEN Files claim Abramovich had 'secret stakes' in rival players, but Chelsea owner dismisses wrongdoing

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies