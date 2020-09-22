Keeper competition: Chelsea close in on Edouard Mendy signing as boss Frank Lampard reveals player is undergoing Blues medical

Chelsea's goalkeeping woes may be about to be addressed, with Roman Abramovich's London club set to complete the signing of Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy as the player undergoes a medical at Stamford Bridge.

The news was confirmed by Chelsea boss Frank Lampard during a press conference on Tuesday, where he confirmed Mendy's arrival in London ahead of a transfer from French Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Chelsea have acted swiftly to address the goalkeeping position after their first-choice keeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, started the season in shaky form. Most recently, the Spanish stopper gifted Liverpool's second goal to the Anfield side in their match on Sunday.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's League Cup game against Championship side Barnsley on Wednesday, Lampard said the signing of Mendy would help create competition at the goalkeeper position and ensure that they are stronger between the sticks as the season progresses.

Also on rt.com 'Worst keeper I've ever seen in the Premier League': Chelsea fans demand immediate Kepa exit after latest calamity vs Liverpool

"With Mendy coming in, it's more competition, so every reaction will have to be positive around that for Kepa and for Mendy to push to try and play in this team," he said.

"He (Mendy) is having a medical as we speak. As far as I'm aware, as long as he passes his tests before he travels, he will be tested with us on Thursday collectively as a team and if that is negative then he will be available to play."

Lampard also revealed his newly-signed defenders Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell could make their Blues debuts on Wednesday, with backup goalkeeper Willy Cabellero set to start in goal.

"Thiago Silva is in the squad for tomorrow. He's getting fit so I'll make a decision on how many minutes he may get during the game depending on what's best for him," he said.

"Ben Chilwell is also in the squad, while Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech are getting closer as well."