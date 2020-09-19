'So much potential': Liverpool confirm £41 million capture of Wolves winger Diogo Jota

Liverpool have announced the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Diogo Jota in a reported £41 million deal.

The Reds unveiled the 23-year-old on Saturday, with Jota putting pen to paper on a five-year contract at Anfield.

Jota could cost a further £4 million in add-ons to take the deal to £45 million overall.

Reds centre-back Ki-Jana Hoever, 18, has moved in the other direction in a transfer that could be worth up to £13.5 million. Liverpool will also receive 15% of the Dutchman’s next transfer fee having included a sell-on clause in the deal.

Speaking on Liverpool’s official website, Jota revealed his delight at completing the switch.

“All of my path since I was a kid and now, to join a club like Liverpool - the world champions - is just unbelievable. I just want to get started.

“It is one of the best teams in the world - the best at the moment because they are world champions. When you look at the Premier League, you always see Liverpool as one of the biggest teams in the country, so it’s impossible to say no.”

Liverpool fans also revealed their excitement at the deal on Twitter.

Think Jota is a perfect fit for Klopp’s Liverpool. Pacey, has the spark going forward & goals in him, can take on a man & able to operate on either flank. Crucially, will meet demands in terms of work-rate & overall application. Great competition/support for front three. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) September 19, 2020

We’ve now got the best Spanish and Portuguese players in the league. — LiverpoolRoyalty (@liverpoolroyal) September 19, 2020

Asked why the Reds moved for Jota, manager Jurgen Klopp told their official website:

“He’s a player who gives us so many options to use him. He’s 23 years old, still far away from being kind of a finished article, so much potential. He has the speed, he can combine, can defend, can press.”

The Portugal international spent three seasons at Wolves, where he notched 44 goals and 19 assists in 131 games.

While he faces a tough task in nailing down a starting berth ahead of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, Jota is a versatile operator.

He can play on either wing or through the centre, so he’ll be able to provide depth in multiple positions, which could prove invaluable with Liverpool juggling multiple competitions.

Jota's arrival follows the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on Friday.

Liverpool’s clash with Chelsea on Sunday is likely to come too soon for Jota to be eligible, so he could make his debut against Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup on Thursday or in the Reds’ Premier League clash with Arsenal on September 28.