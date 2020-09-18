'You're f*cking SICK': Ex-NFL star's wife blasts 'DISGUSTING' trolls who taunted daughter over photo sitting on stepdad's LAP

Kim Zolciak, the American reality TV star who made a spin-off show about her wedding to NFL player Kroy Biermann, has called trolls who left cruel comments on a snap of her daughter and husband "f*cking sick and warped."

Burly former footballer Biermann posed for a photo of himself cradling Brielle Biermann, the socialite and television bombshell he adopted as his daughter after marrying his wife, while the 23-year-old sat in his lap at a steakhouse in Georgia on his 35th birthday.

Many readers of her gushing tribute to the former Atlanta Falcons star asked whether the cosmetics fan, who did not place her arms around the man who became her father in 2013, was comfortable in the photo.

"Your daughter should not be sitting on your husband's lap," one concerned commenter told Zolciak-Biermann, who has more than 3.1 million followers on Instagram thanks to her appearances on primetime programs including 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' and 'Don't be Tardy for the Wedding', which documented her marriage to Biermann.

Others questioned Brielle's relationship with her unknown biological father, leading to a row in which one Biermann fan insisted: "Stunned at these comments. If you think sitting on her dad's lap is perverted, it says more about you than it does Brielle."

Biermann, who has five other children with his wife including Brielle's sister, Ariana, who he also adopted after their marriage in 2011, was angrily defended by his spouse.

"Get a f*cking job," she told them, speaking to TMZ. "I don't give two f*cks about it.

"You're f*cking sick and warped to even go in that f*cking direction. It's so gross."

Brielle has previously spoken out against trolls while defending her decision to inject lip filler at the age of 18, confessing to the work as part of a joint interview in which her mother admitted to having multiple plastic surgeries.

There's nothing wrong with the picture but I think Brielle is pushing it just for media attention. I do believe that Brielle has had a "thing" for Kroy since Day One though. She's always competing with Mama Wig for his attention. — Gwen Bayliss (@Gwen_Bayliss) September 16, 2020

People are horrible ! What a disgusting insinuation ! 🤬 — Candice Paul 🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@bcgrown73) September 16, 2020

I think it's her relationship with fillers that should be questioned. — Lesley Willard (@WillardLesley) September 16, 2020

She lauded Biermann as "the most amazing father and man I’ll ever know", adding in the photo: "We had too much fun last night – I forgot to post yesterday. Love love you, dad."

"It's disgusting that it's a problem," she blasted in response to the jibes. "He's an incredible man and an incredible father.

"I don't even block people any more because it's just never going to end."

Zolciak and Biermann stood for a birthday photo in front of a $330,000 Rolls-Royce SUV before heading for a birthday dinner with film star Sylvester Stallone and his wife of 22 years his junior, Jennifer.

She told him: "Boy did I rob the cradle with you and I’m so glad I did. You are the most incredible daddy on this planet, an incredible husband and I love every minute we spend together.

"Please let’s never drink again, OK? Cheers to another million birthdays together, babe."

Biermann was initially reluctant to discuss the photo with Brielle before retaliating: "It's ignorant, uneducated people making comments to get reactions.

"People are just getting more and more disgusting. It's just getting worse and worse and worse, the levels that trolls are going to.

"It's only going to bother people if there's some kind of truth [to it]."

The ex-Buffalo Bills defensive end and linebacker describes his children as his "perfect munchkins" on Instagram, where he also promotes his wife's podcast.