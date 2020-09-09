'He NEEDS to be in the UFC!' Russian Aliaskhab Khizriev earns UFC deal with 50-SECOND win on Dana White's Contender Series (VIDEO)

Undefeated Russian prospect Aliaskhab Khizriev delivered the goods as he impressed UFC president Dana White and earned a UFC contract after a 50-second win at the Contender Series on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

The series, which features the world's top fighting prospects, offers unsigned fighters the chance to compete in front of UFC president White at the promotion's multi-million-dollar Apex facility, with the night's most impressive winners earning a UFC contract each week.

Khizriev was first up on Tuesday night, as he extended his undefeated record to 13-0 with a quickfire submission victory over Brazilian Henrique Shiguemoto in their middleweight matchup.

Khizriev and Shiguemoto both looked to impress from the start, but after the Russian succeeded in taking the fight to the mat, the man known as "The Black Wolf" dominated.

The former Fight Nights Global welterweight champion instantly worked his way to the Brazilian's back flattened him face-down onto the canvas, then finished him with a rear-naked choke to score a hugely impressive submission win in just 50 seconds.

STILL UNBEATEN.🐺 Khizriev wastes no time - no energy at #DWCS.[ Watch LIVE on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/7PDkNUHK8W — UFC (@ufc) September 9, 2020

It meant Khizriev registered the second-fastest submission win in Contender Series history, and earned rave reviews from the commentary team, including former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who called on White to give the Russian a UFC contract.

The UFC boss later obliged, as he waxed lyrical about the 30-year-old's performance.

"I knew tonight was going to be a good night," he said.

"He's 13-0, he's undefeated. You couldn't look any better than you looked tonight. You couldn't do it any better. You couldn't look any better.

"I literally have nothing to say about this kid other than... he needs to be in the UFC!"