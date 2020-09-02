Former Khabib UFC victim Trujillo 'sentenced to probation' for promoting obscenity after sending nude shots to minor on Instagram

Ex-UFC fighter Abel Trujillo, who fought Russian lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to a decision loss in 2013, has reportedly received two years probation after being charged with sending inappropriate messages to a minor.

Trujillo made a friend request to a minor on Instagram in March 2018, proceeding to send direct messages that made her feel "uncomfortable" and nude messages, she told the investigation.

The 36-year-old 11-fight UFC veteran began to send more messages when the minor emptied all of her social media accounts that October, unintentionally lifting a block she had imposed on Trujillo after deleting the photos and messages.

She said she had initially accepted his request because she considered him a "celebrity", only for him to begin talking about sex and sharing snaps of himself.

In February 2019, Castle Rock Police Department used a search warrant to uncover “dozens of nude young women” of undetermined age on Trujillo's phone.

He was arrested in July 2019 and confirmed in interviews that he had "multiple conversations with females under the age of 18”, including sending nude photographs.

The 24-fight professional pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of promoting obscenity in exchange for three felony charges being dismissed, including initial counts that concerned the attempted sexual exploitation of a child.

Trujillo has a mixed career in the UFC, winning the fight of the Night and Knockout of the Night for his 2014 KO of Jamie Varner at UFC 169.

He provided future champion Nurmagomedov with his fourth opponent in the promotion after the Russian star joined the UFC, going the distance in a one-sided beatdown at UFC 160 in Las Vegas.

He went on to lose to former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson via a second-round submission at UFC 181, winning his next three fights before defeats in his last two UFC appearances, both in 2017.