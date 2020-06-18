 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'I'd love to STAMP on your ugly head!' Darts player Fallon Sherrock reveals vile online abuse after tournament loss

18 Jun, 2020 16:21
Fallon Sherrock - Getty / Jordan Mansfield
Female darts player Fallon Sherrock has revealed shocking online abuse she received from a troll who said he "love to stamp on your ugly head" following a poor darts performance.

Sherlock shared a screenshot of the direct message to her 97,000 Twitter followers, after she finished bottom of Wednesday’s Modus Icons of Darts League, which featured players taking to the oche via webcam.

"Your [sic] so shit you slag", the troll, named RC and a supporter of English Premier League team West Ham United, wrote, before following up with "I'd love to stamp on your ugly head."

The account has since been suspended for violating Twitter rules. Upset by the abuse, Sherrock wrote: "All I did was not win a game of darts, this is so wrong." 

The 25-year-old, nicknamed 'The Queen of the Palace' created history in 2019 when she became the first woman to win a match in the PDC Championships. She had earlier reached the final of the 2015 British Darts Organisation (BDO) Women's World Darts Championship. 

