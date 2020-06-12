'I don't think I can stand': Frail Jessica Eye misses weight for UFC headliner versus Calvillo (VIDEO)

UFC fighter Jessica Eye cut an upset and shaky figure as she missed weight by a fraction for her flyweight main event showdown with Cynthia Calvillo in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Eye tipped the scales at 126.25lbs - just 0.25lbs over the limit for non-title flyweight bouts - when she weighed in on Friday.

It is the second time Eye has failed to hit the mark after she challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title in June.

After stripping down and stepping off the scale, a visibly shaken Eye said she was "done cutting weight" and could barely stand.

Here's the video of Eye's weigh-in. pic.twitter.com/M2k93fcAFB — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) June 12, 2020

Jessica Eye misses weight. 126.25. Wonder if taking the mask off would've helped. 😷 #UFCVegas2 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 12, 2020

The bout will still go ahead after Calvillo weighed in successfully at 126lbs, although Eye will forfeit 25 percent of her purse.

Your #UFCVegas2 main event is set! 👊Jessica Eye may have just missed weight but her fight against Cynthia Calvillo goes ahead!#UFCVegas2 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 pic.twitter.com/ZX2ARzJuZV — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 12, 2020

Some MMA fans were quick to put the boot in on 'Evil' Eye, dragging up previous footage of her extoling the importance of making weight for a fight.

This video is a prime example of why we must not throw stones. Here we are now in 2020 and Jessica Eye has missed weight 2x in a row. https://t.co/YqhDpXYRFv — Anthony Hernandez (@_PapaSalt) June 12, 2020

Headliner Eye - who boasts a 15-7 record and meets 8-1 fellow American Calvillo - was not the only one to miss her mark at Friday's weigh-ins.

Co-main eventer Karl Roberson missed weight by 4.5lbs for pounds his scheduled middleweight bout against Marvin Vettori, meaning he will give up 30 percent of his purse to his opponent.

Per the UFC:*Jessica Eye will forfeit 25% of her purse to her opponent*Karl Roberson will forfeit 30% of his purse to his opponent*Zarrukh Adashev will forfeit 20% of his purse to his opponent#UFCVegas2 — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) June 12, 2020

Lower down the card, bantamweight debutant Zarrukh Adashev also missed weight for his bout with Tyson Nam fight, and will give up 20 percent of his purse.