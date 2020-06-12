 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'I don't think I can stand': Frail Jessica Eye misses weight for UFC headliner versus Calvillo (VIDEO)

12 Jun, 2020 18:38
Get short URL
'I don't think I can stand': Frail Jessica Eye misses weight for UFC headliner versus Calvillo (VIDEO)
UFC fighter Jessica Eye missed weight for her main event with Cynthia Calvillo. © Zuffa LLC / Getty Images
UFC fighter Jessica Eye cut an upset and shaky figure as she missed weight by a fraction for her flyweight main event showdown with Cynthia Calvillo in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Eye tipped the scales at 126.25lbs - just 0.25lbs over the limit for non-title flyweight bouts - when she weighed in on Friday.

It is the second time Eye has failed to hit the mark after she challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title in June.

After stripping down and stepping off the scale, a visibly shaken Eye said she was "done cutting weight" and could barely stand. 

The bout will still go ahead after Calvillo weighed in successfully at 126lbs, although Eye will forfeit 25 percent of her purse. 

Some MMA fans were quick to put the boot in on 'Evil' Eye, dragging up previous footage of her extoling the importance of making weight for a fight.

Headliner Eye - who boasts a 15-7 record and meets 8-1 fellow American Calvillo - was not the only one to miss her mark at Friday's weigh-ins.

Co-main eventer Karl Roberson missed weight by 4.5lbs for pounds his scheduled middleweight bout against Marvin Vettori, meaning he will give up 30 percent of his purse to his opponent. 

Lower down the card, bantamweight debutant Zarrukh Adashev also missed weight for his bout with Tyson Nam fight, and will give up 20 percent of his purse.

Also on rt.com 'I'm going to make it violent': Kazakhstan's Mariya Agapova prepares to make UFC history
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies