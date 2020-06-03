'There’s nothing peaceful about looting’: UFC champ Jon Jones again voices disdain over rioting

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has made his disdain for violent protesting in the wake of the death of George Floyd known by negatively comparing protesters and looters, the latter he claims offer “nothing peaceful”.

Jones, although not known for being peaceful inside the octagon, has made no secret of his displeasure at those vandalising properties, plundering stores and inciting mob violence nationwide amid the angry reaction to the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Going into further detail on his position, Jones insisted “there’s nothing peaceful about looting” and when questioned by one Twitter user on what he thought about celebrity personalities supporting looters, he replied “I look at it pretty simply, there’s protesters and then there’s looters.”

Jones recently took it upon himself to confront vandals who had gathered in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, brazenly marching in casual gear up to hooded youths and confiscating spray cans.

The clip was shared to his Instagram account with a caption that outlined his own frustration at the injustice of Floyd's death, but questioned the motive of those protesting and implored older community members to advise "punk a** teenagers".

"Is this sh*t even about George Floyd anymore?!? Why the f*ck are you punk a** teenagers destroying our city!?? As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well. But this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you really got love for the 505 [New Mexico], protect your sh*t.

"All you old heads need to speak up, call your family members and tell them to come home tonight."

Rioting has been condemned by many who say that they understand and endorse citizens' rights to protest what they view as police inequality but that the message is entirely undermined by the violence which sometimes comes with it.