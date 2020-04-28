 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
France's Ligue 1 2019/20 season WILL NOT resume as country bans sport until September

28 Apr, 2020 15:01
Getty / Aurelien Meunier - PSG
France's top two football divisions, Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, will not resume their respective 2019/20 seasons after the country banned all sporting events until September on Tuesday.

Although French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced plans to relaxed lockdown measures from May 11, the football season will not continue despite prior plans to complete the season by July 25.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

