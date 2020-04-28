France's Ligue 1 2019/20 season WILL NOT resume as country bans sport until September

Follow RT on

France's top two football divisions, Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, will not resume their respective 2019/20 seasons after the country banned all sporting events until September on Tuesday.

Although French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced plans to relaxed lockdown measures from May 11, the football season will not continue despite prior plans to complete the season by July 25. DETAILS TO FOLLOW