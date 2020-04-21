 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'We're ready to turn our stadium into a hospital': Director of Russian club Zenit offers coronavirus aid

21 Apr, 2020 15:18
Gazprom Arena © Sputnik / Ruslan Shamukov
The general director of Russian football giants Zenit St. Petersburg, Alexander Medvedev, has said the club’s Gazprom Arena home could be converted into a hospital to help battle Covid-19 in the city.

The football official stressed that the venue could be easily turned into a temporary hospital for infected patients, the number of which has been steadily growing in St Petersburg.

The stadium has a retractable roof which helps to keep heat inside at any time of the year.

"Gazprom Arena differs from other stadiums because it has a roof,” Medvedev said.

So the temperature inside the venue is always above zero. I really hope there will be no need for such measures, but the stadium could be turned into a hospital if necessary.

"But so far, local authorities haven’t asked us to do that.”

In March, all Russian Premier League matches were postponed due to the spread of the Covid-19, which has put on hold virtually all major sporting events across the globe.

The stadium, which is located on Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg, has a capacity of 67,000. 

It opened in April 2017 and has hosted matches at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup.

