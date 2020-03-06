'That's not how this works!': Dana White reveals Paulo Costa tried to use FAKE doctor to get cleared to fight Israel Adesanya

A bicep injury removed Paulo Costa from contention for a title shot against Israel Adesanya this weekend but not before he attempted to convince UFC officials he was cleared to fight by a 'fake' doctor, according to Dana White.

The undefeated Brazilian slugger earned a title bout at 185lbs by way of a close decision win against Yoel Romero last August but an injury to his arm sustained in the encounter meant that it would be Romero, not him, who would challenge 'The Last Stylebender' this coming Saturday in Las Vegas.

However, before that decision was made by UFC brass Costa attempted to pull a fast one over matchmakers by insisting that his injury wasn't serious and that he would be fighting fit by the time any potential showdown with Adesanya would come along.

And to prove his point, he undertook some very unconventional means.

"I respect him and I respect the fact he wants to fight," White said of 'Borrachinha' to the Las Vegas Review Journal.

"'I'm ready, I’m ready.' No, you’re not. You're not a doctor. And then he got some guy who's his buddy or something to say he’s okay. No, that’s not how this works. I don’t want to push him and make him hurt himself again. Take your time, you’re getting the fight, that fight is gonna happen, don’t worry about it."

Costa is scheduled to be cageside for this weekend's middleweight title bout between Adesanya and Romero, where he is expected to state his case to fight the victor.

But White was also keen to preach caution, saying that he wants any potential title fight involving the Brazilian to occur only when he is fully healthy.

"He’s close, but let’s take our time," White said.

"The more time the better with that injury. Then he starts throwing up videos of himself hitting the mitts and doing all this crazy sh*t that he probably shouldn’t be doing right now. But he’s a freak athlete too, so who knows. I just don’t want the guy to get hurt again."