Ice hockey star Jay Bouwmeester 'conscious and alert' after suffering cardiac episode during NHL fixture (VIDEO)

St. Louis Blues defenceman Jay Bouwmeester is recovering in a California hospital after suffering a cardiac episode on the bench during his team's fixture with the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Canadian collapsed on the bench after coming off the ice with around seven minutes remaining in the first period prompting significant fears in the arena for the player's wellbeing, with Blues general manager Doug Armstrong later telling the media that the player was "alert".

"Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay," Armstrong said.

"He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center. Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim's physicians. We will update Jay's condition on Wednesday morning."

There was significant concern for Bouwmeester following his collapse, with several of his teammates immediately remonstrating to officials that immediate medical treatment was required.

His teammates subsequently lifted the bench out of the way to allow doctors easier access to treat their Bouwmeester.

Jay Bouwmeester collapses on the Blues bench. Game has been delayed pic.twitter.com/wOJkAFANCT — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 12, 2020

An NHL security just told me that the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks have agreed to postpone tonight's game. Obviously major concern regarding Jay Bouwmeester. — Eric Stephens (@icemancometh) February 12, 2020

Jay Bouwmeester played 737 consecutive games at one point spanning a full decade. He’s an ironman. Nightmare stuff tonight, hope he’s OK 🙏 — Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) February 12, 2020

Bouwmeester was a key component to the Blues' Stanley Cup win last season and won Winter Olympic gold with Canada in Sochi in 2014, as well as being a two-time world champion.

The veteran player is currently in his 17th season as a professional and has played more than 1,200 games in a career which has also seen him represent the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames.

Bouwmeester’s father, Dan, was present in the arena at the time of the incident and is understood to have accompanied his son to the hospital.

The game was postponed following the incident and will be rescheduled for a later date.