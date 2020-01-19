UFC 246: Holly Holm gets back in the win column with second career win over Raquel Pennington

Holly Holm fought in her first non-title fight bantamweight bout at UFC 246 since June 2017. In the bout, she rematched Raquel Pennington who welcomed her to the Octagon in 2015. Once again, she picked up the win against 'Rocky.'

UFC 246's co-main event was a rematch between former bantamweight title challengers. One of which being a former champion in Holly Holm. Her opponent would be The Ultimate Fighter season 18 alum, Raquel Pennington.

READ MORE: Russian flyweight contender Askar Askarov half-KO's Tim Elliott before claiming decision win

Round one began with the general feeling out process you get in a technical Holm fight. However, Pennington was able to land better of the two between each's shots. After attacking forward looking to land, Holm would clinch up and flip Pennington onto the cage where she controlled for the essentially the rest of the round. She mixed in some strikes every now and again before the final seconds where Pennington tried to get a takedown that saw her caught in a positional guillotine attempt from the former champion.

Pennington came out aggressive in the second round looking to land fast. This just led to another clinch war with Holm who found the control in her favor. Holm disengaged around the two-minute mark leaving Pennington an opening to attack again. Only for the position jockeying to be restarted up against the wall.

Pennington was able to connect with a nice two-punch combo at the beginning of the final round. Meanwhile, Holm was using kicks to the body and legs to try and keep the distance. Pennington pressed forward to presumably try and hit a takedown although her attempt wasn't very strong. Holm defended and stayed away from the wall clinching this time.

Also on rt.com 'The Boa Constrictor' strikes again! Alexey Oleynik gets 47th career submission with armbar finish at UFC 246 (VIDEO)

A moment came where Pennington could have taken the back after pushing Holm down after hitting her with a straight punch but Holm sprang up quick enough to avoid any danger. The story of this round was that Pennington tried to get things to the floor but just wasn't able to.

Holm would get back on track as she walked away with the unanimous decision. The judges' scored it 29-28 with two 30-27s.