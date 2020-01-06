'You like that?!' Kirk Cousins fires back at critics after Minnesota Vikings stun New Orleans Saints in NFL Playoffs (VIDEO)

Despite being written off as a quarterback who never delivered on the big occasion, Minnesota Vikings star Kirk Cousins led his unfancied side to a 26-20 overtime win over the New Orleans Saints in the NFL Wild Card Playoffs.

Cousins made the decisive move in overtime as he drove the Vikings downfield and hit star wide receiver Adam Thielen with a huge 43-yard pass to set up the game-winning touchdown pass to tight end Kyle Rudolph.

Cousins completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards and the crucial overtime touchdown, but the doubters were out in force after the Vikings let a 20-10 lead slip, as New Orleans, spurred on by a raucous home crowd, battled back to take the game into overtime.

Cousins goes deep to Thielen for a gain of 43 yards!

But with the stakes at their highest, and with the spotlight firmly on the much-maligned Cousins, the Vikings rallied to claim the overtime victory and power into the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

After the game, Rudolph paid tribute to his teammates – and his oft-criticized quarterback – saying: "Nobody gave us a chance to win here today except everybody in our organization.

"They (the Saints) brought all pressure and Kirk made a great throw. I'm proud of Kirk, blocking out the noise and coming down here and playing huge all game."

And former Washington Redskins quarterback Cousins, whose famous backstage roar at a reporter: "You like that?!" was one of the most notable moments during his time in the U.S. capital, reprised the moment during his locker-room speech after the win.

"That's how we've won all year – team!" he told his elated teammates after the game, before saying: "I've got three words for you: You like that?!"

"I got 3 words for you: YOU LIKE THAT!?"

The Vikings will now move on to face the NFC's number-one seed, the San Francisco 49ers, in the divisional round.