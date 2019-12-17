Kung fu keeper Alexander Nübel banned for FOUR games and fined €12k for 'Mortal Kombat' style challenge (VIDEO)

Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nübel has been banned for four Bundesliga matches and fined €12,000 ($13,400) for his kung fu style tackle against an opponent in a match against Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend.

Nübel came rushing out off his line to clear a through pass ball in the German top flight match between the two teams on Sunday, missing the ball and instead planting his studs onto the chest of onrushing Frankfurt midfielder Mijat Gacinovic, who was sent sprawling to the ground.

Despite Nübel being seemingly bewidlered by the immediate reactions and protesting with officials, he was shown a straight red for the kick by referee and Felix Zwayer. Fortunately, Gacinovic took to social media later to inform his fans he was ok.

2 - Alexander Nübel has been sent off twice in 35 Bundesliga games for Schalke, as often as all the other Schalke goalkeepers in their 1729 Bundesliga games combined. Blackout. pic.twitter.com/e8dJJyB5nU — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) December 17, 2019

Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nübel has been suspended for four games for his Mortal Kombat-style challenge on Gacinovic. He's also received a €12,000 fine. #S04 — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) December 17, 2019

Nübel has since been handed a further punishment, being banned for four games and a fine of €12,000 for his tackle that has been likened to a move form the martial arts video game Mortal Kombat.

Despite the numerical disadvantage Schalke held on for a 1-0 win with the only goal of the game coming from Benito Ramen just after half-time.