 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

Kung fu keeper Alexander Nübel banned for FOUR games and fined €12k for 'Mortal Kombat' style challenge (VIDEO)

17 Dec, 2019 13:44
Get short URL
Kung fu keeper Alexander Nübel banned for FOUR games and fined €12k for 'Mortal Kombat' style challenge (VIDEO)
Main: INA FASSBENDER / AFP | Inset: imago-images / Global Look Press
Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nübel has been banned for four Bundesliga matches and fined €12,000 ($13,400) for his kung fu style tackle against an opponent in a match against Eintracht Frankfurt this weekend.

Nübel came rushing out off his line to clear a through pass ball in the German top flight match between the two teams on Sunday, missing the ball and instead planting his studs onto the chest of onrushing Frankfurt midfielder Mijat Gacinovic, who was sent sprawling to the ground.

Despite Nübel being seemingly bewidlered by the immediate reactions and protesting with officials, he was shown a straight red for the kick by referee and Felix Zwayer. Fortunately, Gacinovic took to social media later to inform his fans he was ok.

Nübel has since been handed a further punishment, being banned for four games and a fine of €12,000 for his tackle that has been likened to a move form the martial arts video game Mortal Kombat.

Despite the numerical disadvantage Schalke held on for a 1-0 win with the only goal of the game coming from Benito Ramen just after half-time.

Also on rt.com 'The reddest red card you'll see': German goalkeeper sent off for kung fu HORROR challenge (VIDEO)

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies