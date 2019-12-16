'The reddest red card you'll see': German goalkeeper sent off for kung fu HORROR challenge (VIDEO)

Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel was issued with a straight red card after racing from his area to attempt to clear a through ball but only succeeding in connecting with a leaping kick to the chest of an onrushing opponent.

The incident occurred midway through the second half of Sunday's Bundesliga fixture between Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt as Nubel ran from his line to intercept the pass before clattering into Frankfurt midfielder Mijat Gacinovic, sending the Serbian player sprawling to the turf.

Several of Gacinovic's teammates remonstrated with the official before referee Felix Zwayer pulled the red card from his pocket and issued the offending goalkeeper his marching orders.

Fortunately, Gacinovic took to social media after the game to say that he is fine and suffered no damage of note.

The incident brought back memories of a similar incident at the 1982 World Cup when German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher collided with France's Patrick Battiston, causing the defender to lose consciousness on the pitch and slip into a coma.

Despite the numerical disadvantage Schalke held on for a 1-0 win with the only goal of the game coming from Benito Ramen just after half-time.