 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeSport News

'The reddest red card you'll see': German goalkeeper sent off for kung fu HORROR challenge (VIDEO)

16 Dec, 2019 10:43
Get short URL
'The reddest red card you'll see': German goalkeeper sent off for kung fu HORROR challenge (VIDEO)
Main: imago-images / Global Look Press | Inset: social media
Schalke goalkeeper Alexander Nubel was issued with a straight red card after racing from his area to attempt to clear a through ball but only succeeding in connecting with a leaping kick to the chest of an onrushing opponent.

The incident occurred midway through the second half of Sunday's Bundesliga fixture between Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt as Nubel ran from his line to intercept the pass before clattering into Frankfurt midfielder Mijat Gacinovic, sending the Serbian player sprawling to the turf.

Several of Gacinovic's teammates remonstrated with the official before referee Felix Zwayer pulled the red card from his pocket and issued the offending goalkeeper his marching orders.

Fortunately, Gacinovic took to social media after the game to say that he is fine and suffered no damage of note.

The incident brought back memories of a similar incident at the 1982 World Cup when German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher collided with France's Patrick Battiston, causing the defender to lose consciousness on the pitch and slip into a coma. 

Despite the numerical disadvantage Schalke held on for a 1-0 win with the only goal of the game coming from Benito Ramen just after half-time. 

Also on rt.com 'Total shambles': Piers Morgan and fellow Arsenal fans lay into gutless Gunners as they capitulate at home to Manchester City

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies