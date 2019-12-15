 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UFC 245: Irene Aldana scores MASSIVE one-punch knockout to hand Ketlen Vieira first loss, potentially secures title shot (VIDEO)

15 Dec, 2019 02:50
© Getty Images / Steve Marcus
The men's and women's 135-pound divisions were showcased at UFC 245, with the women's title on the line while the two men's bouts saw legends collide. And, in the other women's fight, a new contender emerged after a huge KO win.

UFC 245 was a card stacked from top to bottom with plenty of ranked fighters in action. With everyone looking to make statements and earn title shots, the bantamweight division's Irene Aldana may have done so better than anyone else.

The Culiacán, Mexico native welcomed back undefeated top contender from Brazil, Ketlen Vieira. For Vieira, this was her first fight since UFC 222 in March 2018 as she tore her ACL in the following months.

Vieira attacked aggressively as soon as the bout began, fighting Aldana at her own game in the striking department. Using her pressure and powerful punches, she was able to find good amounts of success.

Unfortunately for her, Aldana's great boxing skill set and the experience was enough to weather the Brazilian's offense as time went on.

With things shifting a bit before the first round ended, Aldana connected with a left hook to end all left hooks as Vieira crumpled. A follow-up shot from Aldana connected and the fight was over.

The win extends the Mexican's winning streaking to two straight and makes her 5-1 in her last six outings. That one loss came to former title challenger Raquel Pennington via split decision.

Now, Aldana has very likely set herself up for the next 135-pound title shot.

