UFC 245: Usman vs Covington – Watch live as the fighters weigh in ahead of Las Vegas blockbuster

The final obligation for the stars of UFC 245 is the official early-morning weigh-ins in Las Vegas, as the fighters take to the scale to make weight for their respective bouts. Watch the weigh-ins live with RT Sport here.

The main event sees a grudge match for the UFC welterweight title, as defending 170-pound champion Kamaru Usman takes on trash-talking former interim champ Colby Covington, while reigning featherweight champ Max Holloway puts his 145-pound title on the line against surging Australian contender Alexander Volkanovski.

And the third title fight of the night sees two-division women's world champion Amanda Nunes take on former UFC women's featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie for the UFC women's bantamweight title.

The fight card is packed with crowd-pleasing matchups, including a potential world title eliminator at bantamweight, as Russia's rising star Petr "No Mercy" Yan takes on former WEC champion and MMA legend, "The California Kid" Urijah Faber.

But before they throw down inside the octagon, the fighters will face their final fight before the fight, as they step on the scale to make weight for their respective matchups.

Watch the fighters take to the scale ahead of this weekend's fights via our live stream above.