'Expect war and a whole lot of blood': Heavyweight Greg Hardy promises to wow fans at UFC Moscow

Ex-NFL player turned UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy faces the toughest test of his young career this weekend when he faces Russian giant Alexander Volkov at the UFC's event in Moscow on Saturday night.

Hardy was drafted into the contest on short notice after Volkov's original opponent, former heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos, was ruled medically unable to compete after contracting a bacterial infection in his leg which required hospitalization.

The American fighter is one of the more controversial figures in the sport owing to a domestic violence case in 2014 which would ultimately expedite the former Carolina Panther and Dallas Cowboy's departure from the league.

A gifted athlete, Hardy soon began training in mixed martial arts which he found provided an arena for his natural talents. It hasn't all been plain sailing in his 18-month professional career, however.

Hardy's UFC debut in January ended in disqualification after he connected with a knee to the head of a downed opponent and, just last month, a win against Ben Sosoli was later ruled a no-contest after Hardy was seen using an inhaler in between rounds, something which he hadn't obtained prior clearance for with the commission.

So when Dos Santos fell out of the UFC Moscow card, Hardy jumped at the opportunity to get back into action - and at Wednesday's media day in Moscow he told those in attendance exactly what they can expect when he stands opposite the 6 ft 7 in Russian fighter.

"They should expect an all out war," he said. "I love you Russia, you guys are awesome. Sick country, man. I love you guys.

"Expect war. A whole lot of blood, a whole lot of fun and a show."

Hardy's bout with Volkov will serve as the co-main event of the card with a hugely important featherweight clash between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar upgraded to the night's featured attraction.