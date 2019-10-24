Hand of God: Runner wearing ‘Jesus Saves’ bib saved by nurse named Jesus after collapsing during race

A ‘Jesus Saves’ quote printed on a Minnesota runner’s bib turned out to be prophetic when the man was saved by a nurse named Jesus after collapsing during a race.

Tyler Moon, 25, was taking part in the Medtronic TC 10 Mile race and opted to have ‘Jesus Saves’ on his bib instead of his name.

READ MORE: Kenya's Brigid Kosgei smashes 16-year women's marathon world record in Chicago

The runner said he didn’t have any health problems prior to the race.“I was feeling great that day,” he said. “I was pretty excited to get up and do it. I’d been looking forward to it for a really long time.”

During the race, Moon’s heart began beating irregularly and he collapsed on the track.

Doctors say his heart was not pumping blood for over 10 seconds causing a heart attack.

This runner wearing a "Jesus Saves" bib collapses and is saved...by a man named Jesus! https://t.co/VxbOPxiKutpic.twitter.com/WfQti8Z3eR — KaneShowAm (@KaneShowAM) October 22, 2019

The runner fell on the pavement, breaking bones in his face and sustaining a concussion.

The race could have ended in tragedy had it not been for another race participant, Jesus Bueno.

The 43-year-old certified nurse stopped to help Moon, giving first aid to the runner, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

In Minnesota, a runner named Tyler Moon decided to wear “JESUS SAVES” on his running bib for a ten mile race! He collapsed during the race and had a heart attack! Luckily a nurse named JESUS Bueno was running behind him, who used CPR to save his life! 😎🙏 https://t.co/Im7ikujqBTpic.twitter.com/4OZMDoGlpR — Shawnasaurus Rex (@ShawnG927) October 22, 2019

Bueno saved Moon’s life and didn’t leave until the ambulance arrived.“It was surreal,” Bueno said.

“I thought, ‘Did that really just happen?’”Moon, who is still recovering, underwent a medical observation which revealed that his heart is fine and the incident was an anomaly.