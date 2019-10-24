 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hand of God: Runner wearing ‘Jesus Saves’ bib saved by nurse named Jesus after collapsing during race

24 Oct, 2019 16:04
Berlin Half Marathon © Global Look Press / imago sportfotodienst | © screenshot from Twitter
A ‘Jesus Saves’ quote printed on a Minnesota runner’s bib turned out to be prophetic when the man was saved by a nurse named Jesus after collapsing during a race.

Tyler Moon, 25, was taking part in the Medtronic TC 10 Mile race and opted to have ‘Jesus Saves’ on his bib instead of his name.

The runner said he didn’t have any health problems prior to the race.“I was feeling great that day,” he said. “I was pretty excited to get up and do it. I’d been looking forward to it for a really long time.”

During the race, Moon’s heart began beating irregularly and he collapsed on the track.

Doctors say his heart was not pumping blood for over 10 seconds causing a heart attack.

The runner fell on the pavement, breaking bones in his face and sustaining a concussion.

The race could have ended in tragedy had it not been for another race participant, Jesus Bueno.

The 43-year-old certified nurse stopped to help Moon, giving first aid to the runner, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

Bueno saved Moon’s life and didn’t leave until the ambulance arrived.“It was surreal,” Bueno said.

I thought, ‘Did that really just happen?’”Moon, who is still recovering, underwent a medical observation which revealed that his heart is fine and the incident was an anomaly.

