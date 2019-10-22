Manchester United issue 'indefinite ban' to a fan ejected from Old Trafford for racist taunts at Liverpool player

A Manchester United supporter who was removed by security on Sunday for prolonged racist chanting directed at Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been banned from attending football games at Old Trafford.

The club quickly began an investigation after reports of the incident gained traction online, announcing on Tuesday that the had identified the fan in question and barred him from attending games at Old Trafford indefinitely, pending an appeal process.

The incident overshadowed what was a confidence-building draw for Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's under-pressure team and comes during the rolling out of the league's 'No room for racism' campaign, which encourages fans to report incidents of racism inside football stadia.

"Following our investigation into the alleged incidence of racist abuse on Sunday, we have issued an indefinite ban to the individual involved," the club announced in a statement.

"This individual is not welcome at Old Trafford and we want to reinforce that we will continue to take strong action against anyone who we identify has engaged in racist or discriminatory abuse, either online or at our matches."

The topic of racism in football has been a hot one in recent months, with several instances being reported in various European leagues and on the international scene.

England's recent visit to play Bulgaria was marred by repeated racist abuse from the home support, while an FA Cup tie between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town was abandoned last weekend due to racist chanting which saw two supporters arrested.