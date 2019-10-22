'We got it massively wrong': Ex-Liverpool star Carragher apologizes to Patrice Evra for Luis Suarez t-shirts in 2011

Ex-Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has apologized to former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra for Liverpool's decision to wear t-shirts in support of Luis Suarez during his racism row with the Frenchman back in 2011.

Suarez had been given an eight-match bat by the English FA after Evra claimed he was racially abused by the Uruguayan hitman. And Liverpool responded the following day at their Premier League game with Wigan by warming up in specially-made "Suarez 7" t-shirts in a declaration of solidarity with their accused teammate.

But, during his appearance as a Sky Sports pundit alongside Evra on Monday night, Carragher held up his hands and apologized to the Frenchman for the club's actions at the time.

"There is no doubt we made a massive mistake; that was obvious," he began.

"We got to the ground, had our lunch and then had a team meeting - I don't know if it was the manager [Kenny Dalglish] or [coach] Steve Clarke - asking one of the players if he was still wearing the shirt, and that is the first I had heard of it.

"I am not lying and saying I wasn't part of it because as the club we got it wrong, and I was vice-captain. I am not sure who was actually behind it. I don't think it had anything to do with the manager Kenny; I think it was the players who were close to Luis in the dressing room, who really wanted to support their mate.

"Maybe I have to look at myself now and say I did not have the courage as an individual to say 'I am not wearing it'. I don't think everyone within Liverpool Football Club thought what we were doing was right, but I do think as a football club, or you as a family, your first reaction is to support them even if you know that they are wrong, and that is wrong.

"I am not condoning it, but that is the first reaction. Apologies. We got it massively wrong."

Also on rt.com 'Shocking and inexcusable': Valencia fans condemned for Nazi salutes and monkey gestures at Arsenal

Evra said: "When I saw it I was like, this is ridiculous. This is unbelievable. You put your own club in danger when you do those things. You always have to support your player because he is from your team but this was after the ban. If it was before and we were waiting for the sanction, I would understand.

"What message do you send to the world? Supporting someone being banned because he used some racist words."

Suarez was banned after being accused of using "insulting words" including references to Evra's skin color, during a heated on-pitch clash between the pair that saw Suarez is alleged to have used the term "negro" seven times.

Evra told an FA panel that, when he asked Suarez why he had kicked him, the striker replied: "Because you are black."

Shocked, the Frenchman demanded Suarez repeat what he had just said, adding that he would punch him. Suarez then allegedly said: "I don't speak to blacks."

Suarez and Liverpool have always maintained the player's innocence, but Carragher's apology suggested that the dressing room may not have been as united behind the striker as the t-shirt gesture was designed to show.