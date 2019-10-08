 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'Shut up!': Andy Murray falls to fiery Fognini in Shanghai Masters shootout after failing to silence Italian

8 Oct, 2019 14:44
Reuters / THOMAS PETER
Italian Fabio Fognini fired past a returning Andy Murray at the Shaghai Masters round of 32 on Tuesday after an intense match that saw the two exchange heated words, with the Brit at one point telling Fognini to "shut up!"

Fognini squeezed past Murray in three sets 7-6, 2-6, 7-6 on a tie break in the deciding set to book his place in the last 16, but the win was ladened with bad tempered incidents in the match. 

During a changeover, Murray and Fognini had a coming together near the net, in which Murray took exception to his opponent bellowing "don't look at me" during a point. Murray snapped "you say the same to everyone", before going over to remostrate.

While relaying his frsutrations to the chair umpire, Murray barked at Fognini "shut up!" before taking a seat and being told the matter was under control. 

