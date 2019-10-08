'Shut up!': Andy Murray falls to fiery Fognini in Shanghai Masters shootout after failing to silence Italian
Fognini squeezed past Murray in three sets 7-6, 2-6, 7-6 on a tie break in the deciding set to book his place in the last 16, but the win was ladened with bad tempered incidents in the match.
During a changeover, Murray and Fognini had a coming together near the net, in which Murray took exception to his opponent bellowing "don't look at me" during a point. Murray snapped "you say the same to everyone", before going over to remostrate.
While relaying his frsutrations to the chair umpire, Murray barked at Fognini "shut up!" before taking a seat and being told the matter was under control.
WHEW this exchange between Murray and Fognini was heated!!! pic.twitter.com/OvOMTitjRu— Joe Hackman (@joethehack) October 8, 2019