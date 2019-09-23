The Best FIFA Awards 2019: Who will be crowned the world's best?
There will be nine awards handed out, and the FIFA FIFPRO World11 lineups for both the men's and women's games will be announced.
The event will be hosted by former Dutch legend Ruud Gullit, and will feature the best players, coaches and goals from the past footballing year.
We will bring you live updates throughout the evening as the awards are presented in Milan.
23 September 201919:01 GMT
THE FIFA FAN AWARD: SILVIA GREGGO
Greggo is certainly a deserving winner of the award. Her son Nikollas is autistic and is blind, but she doesn't let that stop him, or them, enjoying football together.
They go to matches together, where they support their favorite club, Palmeiras. While there, she provides special match commentary for her son as they experience the games together.
Speaking to FIFA.com before the awards, Greggo explained: “I’ll describe the details of the environment, the characteristics of each player. Narrating the goal is the most exciting part, I have no doubt about that.
"At the stadium is complete freedom, he is transformed. He feels at ease, stands up, cheers and jumps. Nikollas becomes another child. I am the eyes of Nikollas.”
- 18:59 GMT
THE FIFA FAN AWARD
The nominees for this special fan award have made a special contribution to the game over the past year.
- Silvia Greggo
- Fans of the Netherlands at the FIFA Women's World Cup
- Justo Sanchez
- 18:56 GMT
THE BEST FIFA MEN'S COACH: JURGEN KLOPP
Liverpool's Klopp had an outstanding season for the Anfield side, leading them to match Manchester City stride-for-stride in the Premier League, while taking the club to new heights in the UEFA Champions League, where they won their sixth European Cup.
The German coach's affable personality, hard-running, exciting footballing style and clear drive to succeed has made him one of the most engaging personalities in the English game, and he is named the best men's coach of the year, pipping Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola and Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino in an all-Premier League lineup.
- 18:54 GMT
THE BEST FIFA MEN'S COACH
Here are the nominees for the FIFA men's coach of the year award...
- Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)
- Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)
- Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur)
- 18:48 GMT
PUSKAS AWARD WINNER: DANIEL ZSORI
Speaking to FIFA.com, Award-winner Zsori described his goal as an off-the-cuff moment where he just thought he would try his luck.
"Adam Bodi crossed the ball into the penalty box and I just thought: 'Why not have a go?' I’d practised the move plenty of times in my training sessions and copied it from my idol Cristiano Ronaldo. I held my breath for a moment as the ball flew towards the goal."
It paid off, as his superbly-timed bicycle kick flew into the Ferencvaros net. His goal was voted onto the shortlist for the Puskas Award by via a fan vote, and was named the winner of the Puskas Award for 2019.
- 18:46 GMT
FIRST UP: THE PUSKAS AWARD
The Puskas Award is presented each year to the scorer of the best goal of the year.
This year, the three nominees are as follows:
- Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
- Juanfer Quintero (River Plate)
- Daniel Zsori (Debrechen)
- 18:42 GMT
WHO WILL WALK AWAY WITH THE BIG AWARD OF THE NIGHT?
Will it be Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, or Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk?
🇵🇹 #CristianoRonaldo— #TheBest 🏆 (@FIFAcom) September 22, 2019
🇦🇷 #LeoMessi
🇳🇱 #VirgilVanDijk
Who will win #TheBest FIFA Men's Player? 🤔#TheBest | #FIFAFootballAwardspic.twitter.com/LGAQmw297W
- 18:40 GMT
WELCOME TO MILAN
We're being treated to a beautiful display of ballet at the famed La Scala in Milan as the night's festivities get underway at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019.
We will see a host of awards handed out over the course of the evening, and we'll be here to talk you through it all.