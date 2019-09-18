 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Former Rangers & Zenit star Fernando Ricksen dies aged 43 after battle with motor neurone disease

Published time: 18 Sep, 2019 10:46 Edited time: 18 Sep, 2019 11:35
© AFP / ANP / BART MAAT
Former Glasgow Rangers and Zenit St. Petersburg player Fernando Ricksen has died at the age of 43 following a battle with motor neurone disease, the Scottish club has announced.

Ex-Dutch international Ricksen was diagnosed with the disease around six years ago, and died in a hospice near Glasgow.

In a statement announcing his death, Rangers said they were “deeply saddened to announce that former player Fernando Ricksen passed away this morning following his battle with motor neuron disease.”

Ricksen spent six years at Rangers before moving to Russia’s Zenit St. Petersburg, initially on loan and then permanently.

He stayed at the club for three years, becoming a popular figure due to his typically hard-working, committed approach.

In June of this year, Ricksen held a surprise birthday party for his daughter, 7, from the hospice where he was being comforted.

Footage showed Ricksen’s hospice room adorned with decorations, gifts and balloons for his daughter in the heartwarming moment which was captured on video and uploaded to Instagram by his wife Veronika.

They were among the last images shared of Ricksen as his battle with the disease entered its final stages, culminating in the sad news from Scotland on Wednesday. 

Ricksen, who played as a full-back and midfielder, revealed his MND diagnosis in October 2013, coinciding with the end of a career which saw him make more than 450 combined appearances for AZ Alkmaar, Rangers and Zenit, among others. He also won 12 caps for his country. 

Zenit paid tribute to their former player, saying their thoughts were with his family at their time of bereavement.  

