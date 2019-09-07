UFC 242: Dustin Poirier is a real threat to Khabib, says MMA analyst Robin Black

MMA analyst Robin Black believes that should unbeaten UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov finally lose, it would be to a fighter in the same mould as his UFC 242 opponent, interim champ Dustin Poirier.

Many have overlooked American Poirier, believing that Dagestan’s Khabib will be too strong for ‘The Diamond’, but MMA analyst and commentator Black says that if anyone has the tools to beat Khabib, it will be the Louisiana fighter.

“Khabib will lose one day. And when he loses, he will lose to someone exactly like Dustin Poirier; somebody who is very good at everything. Someone who is dangerous, aggressive, who has got a mean streak and who can find his way in all of the spots,” Black told RT Sport.

According to Black, the only way to beat a “specialist” such as Khabib - who is considered perhaps the best wrestler and grappler in the sport today - is with a generalist, or in other words: “someone who is very good at everything, but not specialized in anything.”

Black believes that to get the better of Khabib, Poirier will have to call on his qualities of a ‘Modern American’ MMA fighter. Namely - endurance, movement, stamina, and dangerousness and intellect.

“That’s exactly what we have here. We have an American mixed martial artist, a generalist, against a Dagestani wrestling and endurance specialist. And if and when [Khabib] loses, it will be to somebody like this. Will Dustin Poirier defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov on Saturday night? Of course it’s possible," Black said over Skype.

Also on rt.com UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier duel in the desert for undisputed lightweight title

“[Khabib losing] will happen one day. Suddenly everything changes. He becomes human, he becomes beatable. It changes the trajectory, it changes the path. He loses his title. He loses it in the Middle East where he has many supporters. There’s a lot on the line for Khabib. The whole world changes for him."

In the event of Khabib's first ever defeat, it could mean the fierce rivalry between Khabib and Irishman McGregor will be reignited.

“The day Khabib loses the outpouring of all the people who support Conor and hate him and all the things that were churned up when he jumped over the cage will pour out. And it will be difficult," Black said.

“I always want the best man to win..but I hope for him that he wins because the day Khabib loses will be a painful day,” Black said

Black previously said that Poirier could find his keys to victory against Khabib through the flying knee that Jorge Masvidal used to KO Ben Askren, given that Poirier is also coached by Mike Brown, who masterminded the attack, and Khabib is a wrestling specialist who could leave himself open to the move.