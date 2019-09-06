‘I’ve never had my butt fingered’: Mystery as NFL broadcast appears to pick up x-rated chat
Published time: 6 Sep, 2019 12:44
The new NFL season opened on Thursday night as the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears – but much of the ensuing intrigue has been over what appears to have been an x-rated pitchside chat, possibly between two players.
While the Packers were leading the Bears 7-3 in the second quarter, an NBC broadcast picked up a conversation which some media outlets suspect came between a pair of players.
While there’s nothing remarkable in that, social media users were sure that the discussion contained some distinctly NSFW content.
“I’ve never had my butt fingered”— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 6, 2019
WHO ELSE HEARD THIS?!?! 💀 pic.twitter.com/BrdC9ErkpL
The Packers labored to a 10-3 win against the Bears at Soldier Field, in a game which kicked off the NFL's 100th season.