‘I’ve never had my butt fingered’: Mystery as NFL broadcast appears to pick up x-rated chat

The new NFL season opened on Thursday night as the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears – but much of the ensuing intrigue has been over what appears to have been an x-rated pitchside chat, possibly between two players.

While the Packers were leading the Bears 7-3 in the second quarter, an NBC broadcast picked up a conversation which some media outlets suspect came between a pair of players.

While there’s nothing remarkable in that, social media users were sure that the discussion contained some distinctly NSFW content.

“I’ve never had my butt fingered”



WHO ELSE HEARD THIS?!?! 💀 pic.twitter.com/BrdC9ErkpL — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 6, 2019

The Packers labored to a 10-3 win against the Bears at Soldier Field, in a game which kicked off the NFL’s 100th season.