'How many RTs for Phil Jones!?' Russian team Zenit bombarded after leaving Twitter DMs open

Published time: 27 Aug, 2019 16:56
Russian football team Zenit St. Petersburg recently left their Twitter direct messages open and were bombarded with requests from fans of other clubs to buy unwanted playeres - the most popular being Phil Jones of Man United.

After Zenit opened their direct messages they became bombarded with messages from Manchester United fans asking how many retweets it would take for the mega-bucks Russian Premier League champions to acquire the services of Phil Jones.

Jones has been forced to bear the brunt of United fans’ chagrin in light of the team’s poor form over the last few seasons, with many being astonished the England man, who sports an array of faces while playing, has remained at the club through as many transfer windows.

Zenit posted a screenshot of a flood of pleas to relieve them of a string of players, including fellow Man United players Ashley Young, Jesse Lingard, Marcus Rashford and mega-money flop Alexis Sanchez, but the most requests came for Jones. Cue hilarity on social media. 

Luckily for Jones, he wasn’t the only Premier League center back who fans wanted rid of. Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi, who has again been a scapegoat for his respective club’s misfortune, also ranked high. 

Zenit posted a rather embarrassed caption next to the screenshot: “We leave our DMs open to be nice and all we get is messages asking how many retweets for Phil Jones or Mustafi..” they said. 

A further tweet quoted English tabloid The Sun’s later report was perhaps more humorous, as they claimed the newspaper had managed “to find two ways to lie about a tweet”. 

Despite the power of social media, it is highly doubtful that fans will get their way and it looks like neither player will be making the trip to Russia any time soon.

