Mini Chechen muscleman sets latest record with incredible dips feat (VIDEO)

Mini Chechen muscleman Rakhim Kurayev is not letting up in his quest for more astonishing achievements, this time posting a new “world record” for dips on the bars.

READ MORE: Kadyrov says 5yo Chechen can repeat 4,100 push-ups after ‘world record not recognized’ (VIDEO)

While most of us would struggle to reach double figures, six-year-old Kurayev managed an incredible 330 dip repetitions on the bars in what was recognized as a record for his age group by officials.

Kurayev first made the headlines last year when he did 4,105 push-ups without stopping – an accomplishment which wasn’t formally confirmed due to “minor questions” from Russian Book of Records representatives.

It did, however, earn the youngster known as the ‘Chechen Schwarzenegger’ a flashy white Mercedes from local leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Also on rt.com Kadyrov presents Mercedes to 5yo 'Chechen Schwarzenegger' after 4,105 push-ups 'record' (VIDEO)

He later went on to complete 3,202 push-ups, one of a reported seven records he now holds for his age group.

Kurayev completed his latest feat in front of the cameras at the Chechen TV channel ‘Grozny’, with an official Russian Book of Records official confirming the achievement.

#РИА_Видео

Шестилетний Рахим Куриев из Чечни, который в прошлом году установил шесть мировых рекордов, продемонстрировал новое достижение, совершив 330 отжиманий на брусьях. Достижение юного атлета зафиксировали представители Книги рекордов России 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ErrRbKKvlR — РИА Новости (@rianru) March 21, 2019

He is something of a local celebrity, with his social media accounts packed full of his martial arts training and weightlifting exploits.

Keep an eye out for more record-breaking achievements as the muscle-mad youngster continues to test his physical limits.