Anthony Joshua makes ‘Drake Curse’ vow, gets called out by fans for facts fail

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has been called out by fans after claiming he would break the ‘Drake Curse’ – despite a fellow big-name combat sports star already having done so.

RnB singer Drake has proved to be something of a bad omen in the sports world, with a series of high-profile sports figures losing after being photographed with the Canadian.

The singer, who is currently in the midst of a European tour, is a noted fight fan and given his status as one of the world's top recording artists he often finds himself in 'selfie' situations with some of the most high profile athletes on the planet.

There is one problem though: they tend to suffer from poor results after being photographed with 'Drizzy'.

He is a close friend of former UFC double champion Conor McGregor and was pictured with the Irishman in advance of his last two fights against both Floyd Mayweather and Khabib Nurmagomedov - two fights in which the Irishman came out on the losing side.

How deep does this rabbit hole go? Drake was photographed with Serena Williams just prior to the US Open semi-finals where she was beaten by unseeded Roberta Vinci in the semi-finals.

The same fate has fallen on the likes of Premier League side Liverpool, the Toronto Raptors, Kentucky Basketball and practically every other sporting figure who has had the opportunity to snap a photograph with the star and send it out into the world via social media.

Drake has become aware of his sporting notoriety and poked fun at it earlier this year by wearing a jumper featuring the logos of all four NFL teams who had qualified for the Conference Championship games.

Undefeated English heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua, who holds three of the sport's four major world titles, is the latest to have appeared in a photograph with Drake ahead of his June 1 bout with Jerrell Miller after the singer visited him in his BXR gym in London recently and he will no doubt he hoping that his newfound association with the Grammy Award-wining musician.

However, as current UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway has been keen to point out, he has been one person who survived the 'Drake Curse' as the pair were photographed ahead of Holloway's successful title defence against Brian Ortega in December.

Fans were quick to pick up on the blunder.