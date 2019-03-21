'Putter off the tee?' George W. Bush claims hole-in-one... but not everyone is convinced

Former US President George W. Bush celebrated his first-ever hole-in-one on Wednesday, but was immediately trolled by tweeters for the photo he took to commemorate the achievement.

Bush played a round at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, Texas - home to the PGA Tour’s AT&T Byron Nelson tournament - and claimed to have achieved a hole-in-one in the 164-yard, Par 3 12th hole.

He posted a photo to Instagram to mark the occasion, captioning the pic: "With coaching from @thebushcenter CEO Ken Hersh and board members Mike Meece and Bill Hickey, I scored my first hole-in-one at the home of our Warrior Open and the @attbyronnelson. Next golf goal: live to 100 so I can shoot my age."

The post attracted more than 40,000 likes in less than an hour, with many commenters congratulating the former president for his golfing achievement, which traditionally sees the successful player buying the drinks at the bar.

But some eagle-eyed commenters noticed a problem with Bush's celebratory photo, with some taking to social media to raise a slight question mark about the accomplishment.

Instagram commenter @are_clutter questioned: "Putter off the tee?" while tweeter @Jeffer9311 enquired: "Why he have his putter out then ????"

Why he have his putter out then ???? — Jeffa (@Jeffa9311) March 21, 2019

@kakaye posted a more conspiratorial theory: "George W Bush is trying to sell us another bogus story about making a hole-in-1 (the NYT won't be asking why then does he have a putter in hand lol)."

The fact that Bush was holding a putter suggested to some that he hadn't actually sunk the hole-in-one he was claiming, but what's more likely - as tweeter @drewskiskiski1 suggested - was that he'd scored the ace, but wasn't actually aware until he arrived on the green with his putter in hand.

Must not have known it went in, looks like his putter in his hand. — drewskiskiski (@drewskiskiski1) March 20, 2019

The hole-in-one may have prompted responses online, but some believe it might even prompt a response from the current US commander-in-chief.

Tweeter @rogerdeckert, sarcastically posted: "Whatever. Trump does that every hole," while @thestreeter suggested: "Trump’s going to tweet about how old he was when he got a hole in one isn’t he?"