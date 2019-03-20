'Happy day!' Evra puts ‘gay slur’ storm behind him with cheery shower message

Wednesday, March 20, is officially International Happiness Day, and former French international footballer Patrice Evra commemorated the occasion with a positive message on Instagram - despite recent claims of homophobia.

Evra, who has posted a host of amusing videos to convey his message of positivity and optimism over the past few years, decided the location for his latest social media video shoot would be his shower.

And the 37-year-old former Monaco, Manchester United and Juventus defender slapped on the "gel douche" while singing a song in celebration of International Happiness Day.

"Today is happy day!!" he posted.

"I wish a happy day to all people around the world."

He then followed his message with an assortment of emojis and his trademark hashtags, #ilovethisgame and #positive4evra.

Evra's Instagram messages went viral back in 2016 when he marked a sunny Monday morning with an Instagram video of him singing the Marvin Gaye classic 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough' in his car.

And he's become something of a cult figure on social media, famous for his at-times bizarre videos, including one notable clip that featured him fondling a raw turkey.

But Evra was recently criticized for a social media post taunting Paris Saint-Germain following their Champions League exit to Manchester United, with the French club accusing him of making homophobic insults.

Evra responded with an online video message, saying: "I am not homophobic.

I love this game, and more importantly , I love EVERYONE. A quick message here to clear up any confusion! ❤️ #ILTG#positive4evrapic.twitter.com/92RuMIT9ao — Patrice Evra (@Evra) March 19, 2019

"If I offend someone or I hurt someone, I really apologize. But you know it's not my intention. They are just trying to put me down."

He then went on to criticize the French media for suggesting his use of language meant he was "against gay people."

"I would never judge anyone. Only God can judge me."