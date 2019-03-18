'Up the Ra': Irish boxer criticized for pro-IRA ring walk song on St. Patrick's Day

Undefeated former Olympic Irish boxer Michael Conlan has angered some fans after walking to the ring on Saturday at Madison Square Garden in New York to a song containing lyrics which support the Irish Republican Army.

Belfast native Conlan, 27, whitewashed his Mexican opponent Ruben Garcia Hernandez on March 17 in the Hulu Theater inside the world's most famous fighting arena, Madison Square Garden, winning all ten rounds on the scorecards but his career-best performance is in danger of being overshadowed by the song he chose to accompany his entrance to the ring.

Conlan opted to have The Wolfe Tones' song 'Celtic Symphony' played through the venue's PA system, a well-known Irish Republican song which contains the phrase: "Up the 'RA'"

'The 'RA' refers to the Irish Republican Army, or IRA, who were responsible for dozens of atrocities in Ireland and the United Kingdom during a turbulent era in the histories of both Ireland and the UK which became known as 'The Troubles'.

Conlan's association with the song has angered members of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), who currently stand in a coalition with Theresa May's Conservative government.

"Disgraceful that he has no regard for the victims of IRA terrorism," DUP Belfast councillor Brian Kingston said.

"Very disappointing that Michael Conlan does not follow the lead of many previous boxing and sporting heroes so that people can support him across the divide."

John Stewart, a member of the East Antrim Ulster Unionist legislative, echoed these thoughts: "It's time someone told him that walking out to 'Oh Ahh Up the RA' is dragging him and the sport into the gutter. Sad."

Conlan was accompanied to the ring by former WWE champion and fellow Irishman Finn Balor. This is the boxer's third successive St. Patrick's Day fight at Madison Square Garden; two years ago he was walked to the ring by former UFC champion Conor McGregor.