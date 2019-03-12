Relentless Ronaldo: Cristiano reaches YET ANOTHER scoring landmark as he nets for Juve v Atletico

Cristiano Ronaldo recorded another goalscoring milestone when he opened the scoring for Juventus against Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League last 16 game in Turin.

Looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit after the first leg in Madrid, Juve stepped up the pressure from the outset and thought they had taken the lead inside four minutes when Giorgio Chielleni turned home the ball from a corner after Atletico ‘keeper Jan Oblak had fumbled.

But the goal was ruled out after referee Bjorn Kuipers – with help from the VAR – adjudged that Cristiano Ronaldo had poked the ball out of Oblak’s hands in the build-up.

The frustration for Ronaldo and Juve was not to last long, however, as Ronaldo registered on the scoresheet on 27 minutes.

The Juve number 7 powered home a header at the back post, outjumping Juanfran from a pin-point Federico Bernardeschi cross.

It gave Juve the reward their early domination deserved, but it was also a landmark strike for the Portuguese star as he netted a reached 125 goals in UEFA club competition.

Record! Cristiano Ronaldo has become the 1st player in history to score 125 UEFA club competition goals 👏👏👏#UCLpic.twitter.com/7y2fbtSE4r — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 12, 2019

It also extended his record of 122 Champions League goals, and incredibly was his 75th involvement in 77 Champions League KO appearances - with 61 goals and 14 assists.

75 - Cristiano Ronaldo has been directly involved in 75 goals in 77 Champions League knockout appearances (61 goals, 14 assists). Phenom. pic.twitter.com/NzHcWtj9ex — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 12, 2019

Ronaldo is now 16 goals clear of his great rival Lionel Messi in terms of goals in UEFA competition, where the Argentine stands on 109 goals.

More importantly on the night, it meant Juve went in 1-0 up at the break, as social media was abuzz with praise for Ronaldo's latest scoring feat.

Death.

Taxes.

Him doing this in the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/5D5xrLW07Q — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 12, 2019

Juve have scored the vital first goal and, of course, it was the irrepressible Ronaldo. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 12, 2019

It also extended Ronaldo's record against Atletico to 23 goals in 33 games.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United man is bidding to add to his haul of five Champions League titles, and help Juve to their first title in Europe's top club competition since 1996.