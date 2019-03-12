HomeSport News

Relentless Ronaldo: Cristiano reaches YET ANOTHER scoring landmark as he nets for Juve v Atletico

Published time: 12 Mar, 2019 21:07 Edited time: 12 Mar, 2019 21:15
Get short URL
Relentless Ronaldo: Cristiano reaches YET ANOTHER scoring landmark as he nets for Juve v Atletico
© Reuters / Massimo Pinca
Cristiano Ronaldo recorded another goalscoring milestone when he opened the scoring for Juventus against Atletico Madrid in their UEFA Champions League last 16 game in Turin.

Looking to overturn a 2-0 deficit after the first leg in Madrid, Juve stepped up the pressure from the outset and thought they had taken the lead inside four minutes when Giorgio Chielleni turned home the ball from a corner after Atletico ‘keeper Jan Oblak had fumbled.

But the goal was ruled out after referee Bjorn Kuipers – with help from the VAR – adjudged that Cristiano Ronaldo had poked the ball out of Oblak’s hands in the build-up.

The frustration for Ronaldo and Juve was not to last long, however, as Ronaldo registered on the scoresheet on 27 minutes.

The Juve number 7 powered home a header at the back post, outjumping Juanfran from a pin-point Federico Bernardeschi cross.

© Reuters / Massimo Pinca

It gave Juve the reward their early domination deserved, but it was also a landmark strike for the Portuguese star as he netted a reached 125 goals in UEFA club competition.

It also extended his record of 122 Champions League goals, and incredibly was his 75th involvement in 77 Champions League KO appearances - with 61 goals and 14 assists. 

Ronaldo is now 16 goals clear of his great rival Lionel Messi in terms of goals in UEFA competition, where the Argentine stands on 109 goals. 

More importantly on the night, it meant Juve went in 1-0 up at the break, as social media was abuzz with praise for Ronaldo's latest scoring feat.

It also extended Ronaldo's record against Atletico to 23 goals in 33 games. 

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United man is bidding to add to his haul of five Champions League titles, and help Juve to their first title in Europe's top club competition since 1996.  

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies