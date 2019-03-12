'The dream is the league': Liverpool's Salah willing to sacrifice European glory for Premier League

Mohamed Salah says he's putting Liverpool's dream of winning the Premier League first ahead of his own desire to win the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool sit second in the Premier League table, just one point behind leaders Manchester City in one of the tightest title races in recent years as they head into the final eight games of the season.

And the Anfield ace says that, while he reveres the Champions League as the biggest prize in club football, he understands the long-standing desire to return to the top of the English game by claiming Liverpool's first Premier League title - and their first top-flight championship since the 1989/90 season.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of Liverpool's Champions League Last 16 second-leg tie at Bayern Munich, the Egyptian star said: "I'll be honest with you, the most prestigious competition for me is the Champions League.

"But the dream for the city and the clubis the league. So, I'm happy to sacrifice my dream for their dream but if we win both that would be great and this is what we are trying to do."

Salah is desperate to bounce back and win the Champions League after he was forced off the field with a shoulder injury during Liverpool's final defeat to Real Madrid last season.

But the Liverpool star said he and his teammates are focused on taking advantage of the slightest City slip-up as they battle down the stretch in the final eight games of the Premier League season.

"The competition is very tough and we have difficult games left as do they," said the 26-year-old.

"All you can do is win your games and hopefully they will fail in one so we can win the title. My mind is sharp and there is pressure but I'm strong mentally and we have to keep going.

"We will see what we can do at the end of the season but mentally I am ready for everything."

Liverpool head to Munich with the tie poised on a knife-edge at 0-0 following the first leg at Anfield. A win, or a score draw for the Reds, will see them through to the quarter-finals.