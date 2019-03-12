'A huge comeback from the home team': Mourinho predicts Tuesday's Champions League results (VIDEO)

Managerial mastermind Jose Mourinho has cast his mystic eye over the latest round of UEFA Champions League matches, beginning with Tuesday's crunch last 16 ties, and has predicted who he thinks will progress to the quarterfinals.

The 2018/19 Champions League is serving up some of the most dramatic European drama in recent memory, with enthralling comeback away wins for unfancied Ajax and Manchester United, who last week knocked out reigning champs Real Madrid and big guns PSG respectively against all odds.

This week sees another set of European powerhouses face each other. Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus look to overturn a 2-0 deficit suffered against twice runners up Atletico Madrid led by the feisty Diego Simeone.

Although Mourinho said he wouldn't be surprised at a comeback from the Old Lady of Turin, more likely an Atletico win is on the cards, as they have all the credentials to defend their first leg advantage.

“I wouldn’t be surprised with a huge comeback from a home team. So if Juve gets a 2-0, gets a 4-1, I wouldn’t be surprised," Mourinho said during his new show at RT.

"But honestly if a team can cope with the pressure, if a team can defend a lead, if a team can control defensively the game, Atletico is a good example of a team that can do that.

"So if I had to choose I would still choose Atletico Madrid. But it wouldn’t be a surprise to me if Juve turns it around.”

In Tuesday's other game, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City host Germans Schalke 04 at the Etihad Stadium, where they will take a 3-2 lead from the first leg.

City hold that advantage thanks to a late Raheem Sterling goal, after they dragged themselves back into the game from 21 down.

The Premier League leaders will be strong favorites to progress, a view which Mourinho backs, although he said City have been “so lucky” with the draw they have been handed.

“Man City is having a very good season, but honestly they are so lucky with the draws, when you look at the Champions League and their group phase, and now the ties against Schalke.

“I will say they beat Schalke, and then they will get Porto or Ajax in the quarterfinal,” Mourinho said.

